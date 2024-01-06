Where 13 Brand New Cruise Ships Will Be Sailing in 2024

Following a year of new debuts in 2023, cruise lines are gearing up for another wave of vessels in 2024.

At least 13 brand new cruise ships are set to embark on their maiden voyages this year, offering various itineraries and homeports.

If you want to explore a certain destination on a brand new ship, this list has you covered.

The list below details these ships, grouped by where they will begin sailing in 2024.

Caribbean & Bahamas

Icon of the Seas

While Icon of the Seas was just delivered to Royal Caribbean International at the end of last year, it will officially enter service for the cruise line on January 27th of this year.

It is the largest cruise ship in the world, beating out the previous title holder, Wonder of the Seas. The 250,000+ gross ton ship will homeport at PortMiami, offering 7-night sailings to the Caribbean, including Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Utopia of the Seas

The last of the Oasis-class vessels with Royal Caribbean, Utopia of the Seas will enjoy its inaugural cruise on July 22nd of 2024.

With the addition of Icon of the Seas and Utopia of the Seas in 2024, Royal Caribbean will increase their passenger capacity by 11,278 (at double capacity).

Utopia of the Seas will sail out of Port Canaveral, offering 3- and 4-night sailings to the Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Disney Treasure

Sister ship to Disney Wish, Disney Treasure is set to enter service on December 21st, 2024. The ship will offer 7-night sailings out of Port Canaveral. Disney Treasure’s maiden voyage will be in St. Thomas on Christmas Day.

Brilliant Lady

After being delayed on its delivery in 2023, Virgin Voyage’s Brilliant Lady will begin offering sailings this month as the ship is introduced as the cruise line’s fourth vessel. Homeporting in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Brilliant Lady will provide 7-night cruises to the Caribbean.

Mediterranean

The Mediterranean will have the most new ships added to its waters with the new class of 2024, with 5 ships being sent to the popular destination.

Sun Princess

The largest ship Princess Cruises has ever built, the 175,000 gross ton Sun Princess, is set to debut on February 8th, 2024.

The vessel will sail from Barcelona to Rome on a 10-night inaugural cruise and will offer various itineraries throughout the Mediterranean Sea that are 10 – 31 nights in duration.

In the Fall of 2024, Sun Princess will then reposition to Port Everglades with cruises to the Caribbean.

We recently had the chance to visit Sun Princess in the shipyard as it was being built. You can check out some pictures we took while on the tour here.

Silver Ray

Debuting on June 3rd, 2024, Silversea’s eco-conscious Silver Ray, sister to the 2023 Silver Nova, sets sail with one of the industry’s greenest profiles. Its inaugural season unfolds in the Mediterranean, offering 728 guests all-suite luxury and immersive exploration, powered by clean LNG.

Silver Ray will offer 7, 12, and 23 night sailings throughout the Mediterranean. Sailings will start in ports that include Southampton, Lisbon, Rome, Venice and Athens.

Explora II

The luxury line owned by MSC Group will be debuting a second ship with Explora Journeys in 2024. Explora II will offer its first cruise on August 11, 2024, starting in Barcelona and finalizing in Rome (Civitavecchia).

The 922-capacity luxury cruise ship will offer 6- to 30-night sailings in 2024, with a 39-night sailing in February of 2025 that starts and ends at PortMiami.

Ilma

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will christen Ilma in 2024. The 224-suite superyacht, boasting the highest guest-to-space ratio at sea, embarks on its inaugural Mediterranean season in September.

Ilma, which means “water” in Maltese, begins offering sailings in the Mediterranean. It will then sail on a Transatlantic from Lisbon to San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 1st, 2024, offering sailings in the Caribbean.

Viking Vela

Viking Vela will be the 10th ocean ship to debut with Viking, when it enters service on December 12th, 2024. The 988-guest capacity ship will sail from Rome to Barcelona on a 7-night journey.

Shortly after, in January of 2025, Viking Vela will begin offering sailings to Northern Europe, with ports of call in Norway, Netherlands, Sweden, and Iceland.

Northern Europe

Mein Schiff 7

TUI Cruises, a cruise line based in Germany, will be adding a 7th cruise ship to their fleet with Mein Schiff 7 in June of 2024.

The 2,900-guest capacity 110-gross-ton vessel will sail its maiden season in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea before being repositioned to the Canary Islands for the winter cruise season.

United States

American Liberty

Built for sailing rivers and waterways, the 109-guest capacity American Liberty built for American Cruise Lines will be offering sailings to New England starting on June 27th, 2024. The ship will homeport in Boston, Massachusetts, providing 7-night cruises to Plymouth, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Newport.

In August, American Liberty will sail out of Providence, where it will offer 7-night sailings before repositioning to Charleston where the ship will offer sailings along the coastlines of South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

American Legend

The American Legend, a new 109-guest cruise ship built in the US for American Cruise Lines, sets sail in 2024 on its inaugural cruise. Following its sister ship, the American Glory, it will offer intimate cruises along the Florida Gulf Coast & Keys and Chesapeake Bay.

Multiple Destinations

Queen Anne

Cunard Line will be debuting a brand new ship for the first time in 10 years with the introduction of Queen Anne.

The 113,000 gross ton cruise ship will offer sailings starting on January 11th of 2024. Homeporting in Southampton, the 3,000-guest vessel will visit the Canary Islands, and also offer Mediterranean cruises, transatlantic crossings, and even Caribbean ports of call.

Queen Anne is the cruise line’s 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag.