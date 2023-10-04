Ritz-Carlton’s Second Yacht Touches Water for the First Time

Ritz-Carlton Yacht collection celebrate the latest construction milestone this past week when their second yacht touched water for the first time when the ship was floated out.

Ilma, Ritz-Carlton’s second yacht, is currently under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. Now that the exterior of the ship is complete, the vessel will move to the final stage of construction (outfitting dock) before its maiden voyage in 2024.

Construction will now focus on completing interiors, fixtures, and fittings for suites, restaurants, and other public spaces.

The float out event was attended by company leadership from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection including Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and CEO, and Ernesto Fara, President and CFO. Also present were representatives from Chantiers de l’Atlantique, including Laurent Castaing, General Manager, and Arnaud Le Joncour, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we are immensely proud of the dedication and craftsmanship by all those involved in the construction of Ilma,” remarked Jim Murren. “We are thrilled to have partnered with the team at Chantiers de l’Atlantique and are excited to enter the next stage of construction and outfitting in anticipation of the yacht’s inaugural journey next year, expanding our fleet and vision within the ultra-luxury space.”

Ilma, meaning “water” in Maltese, is the second luxury yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Ilma measures 790 feet long and will feature 224 airy, light-filled suites, all with private terraces. The yacht will accommodate up to 448 passengers.

The luxury yacht will offer expansive public spaces and will have one of the highest space ratios at sea, ensuring an exceptional journey.