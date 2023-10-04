Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsRitz-Carlton's Second Yacht Touches Water for the First Time

Ritz-Carlton’s Second Yacht Touches Water for the First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Ritz-Carlton Yacht collection celebrate the latest construction milestone this past week when their second yacht touched water for the first time when the ship was floated out.

Ilma, Ritz-Carlton’s second yacht, is currently under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. Now that the exterior of the ship is complete, the vessel will move to the final stage of construction (outfitting dock) before its maiden voyage in 2024.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Construction will now focus on completing interiors, fixtures, and fittings for suites, restaurants, and other public spaces.

Sponsored Links

The float out event was attended by company leadership from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection including Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and CEO, and Ernesto Fara, President and CFO. Also present were representatives from Chantiers de l’Atlantique, including Laurent Castaing, General Manager, and Arnaud Le Joncour, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, we are immensely proud of the dedication and craftsmanship by all those involved in the construction of Ilma,” remarked Jim Murren. “We are thrilled to have partnered with the team at Chantiers de l’Atlantique and are excited to enter the next stage of construction and outfitting in anticipation of the yacht’s inaugural journey next year, expanding our fleet and vision within the ultra-luxury space.”

Ilma, meaning “water” in Maltese, is the second luxury yacht from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.

Ilma measures 790 feet long and will feature 224 airy, light-filled suites, all with private terraces. The yacht will accommodate up to 448 passengers.

The luxury yacht will offer expansive public spaces and will have one of the highest space ratios at sea, ensuring an exceptional journey.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises, and flown nearly one million miles. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRitz-Carlton's Second Yacht Touches Water for the First Time
Previous article
First-Time Cruisers Surge to 170% of Previous Levels: What’s Driving the Trend

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,521FollowersFollow
10,072FollowersFollow
61,900SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share