Cruise Line Adds New Lost Luggage Service

A cruise line is adding a new lost luggage service called “Lost Luggage Concierge” that will get you your luggage within 48 hours if it is lost.

Costa Cruises, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, has partnered with SosTravel, one of the world’s leading baggage tracing companies.

If you are taking a Costa cruise and flying to the embarkation port, this new partnership will help you get your bags faster if they are lost. If your luggage is lost when flying to the port, SosTravel will take all necessary operations to get you your bags within 48 hours.

If you do not receive your bags within 48 hours, they will start paying you for each additional day of delayed delivery up to a maximum of 4,000€.

This new service will be free of charge for all “Fly & Cruise” guests that depart from Europe between May and November 2024.

For guests who purchase flights on their own, they will also be able to add on this new option by purchasing it directly on the SosTravel website via the MyCosta app.

Daniel Caprile, Vice President Pricing & Revenue Management, Itinerary & Transportation at Costa Cruises, commented:

“Our goal is to offer our guests the best travel experiences, from every angle. The Lost Luggage Concierge service by Sostravel.com is a further step in this direction, as it will help us to ensure that our guests can start enjoying their cruise, worry-free, even before embarking, right from their departure at the airport. In addition, this exclusive service will help to further differentiate our holidays in the travel industry, increasing the quality of our offer. For this, I would like to thank SosTravel.com and our Travel Service team, led by Massimo Callegari, who have worked to finalise this important collaboration”.

Massimo Crippa, General Manager Sostravel.com gave the following statement about this new partnership:

“The undisputed value of the agreement, and the trust of one of the largest global players in the cruise industry, represent a major growth opportunity for Sostravel.com. Digital passenger services are expanding beyond the airport sales channel, and this agreement together with the previous B2B agreements recently signed are the best of demonstrations”.