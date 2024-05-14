Cruise NewsCruise Line Adds Lifetime Pass for Unlimited Cruises

Cruise Line Adds Lifetime Pass for Unlimited Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Share
Tweet
Pin
Flip
Share
WhatsApp
Email

A new cruise line has introduced an unlimited cruising pass where you can cruise for the rest of your life for a one-time fee.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

Villa Vie Residences, a new cruise line that will offer continuous three and a half year world cruises, has added a “Endless Horizon Program” where you can cruise for life.

The Endless Horizon Program costs $299,000 for solo travelers and $499,000 for a double occupancy cabin. The cabin will a guaranteed ocean view stateroom on Odyssey, the cruise line’s first ship that is currently under renovation.

Mikael Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences, gave the following statement about this new lifetime cruise pass:

“Our goal is to offer a seamless solution for those looking to retire on a fixed budget to never worry about ongoing expenses again. This is more than just a travel opportunity; it’s a new way of life. For less than the price of an average home, you can secure a lifetime of experiences.”

Retire into a life of adventure and cultural immersion, with everything included from meals and accommodations to community and wellness activities.

Kathy Villalba, Chief Operating Officer of Villa Vie Residences, said:

“One aspect most people nearing retirement age are concerned about is ongoing living expenses and the possibility of outliving their savings. This program eliminates that concern altogether while offering the ultimate dream: exploring every corner of the world by sea.”

Villa Vie Residences is scheduled to debut on May 30, 2024. Odyssey will visit all seven continents and make its way around the world every three and a half years.

It will visit more than 425 ports in 147 countries every 1,000 days spending several days in many ports.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Adds Lifetime Pass for Unlimited Cruises
Previous article
Cruise Ship Showdown: South Carolina Town Votes Tonight on Carnival’s Future

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved