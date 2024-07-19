Cruise NewsCelestyal Adds Special Offer on Steps of Paul Cruises

Celestyal Adds Special Offer on Steps of Paul Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Celestyal Cruises has added a special offer on select Steps of Paul Cruises that depart in 2024.

Celestyal Discovery cruise ship

These seven night cruises from Athens follow the footstep of the Apostle Paul with a port stop on every day of the cruise.

The cruise will visit the following ports in Greece and Turkey:

  • Thessaloniki
  • Kavala
  • Istanbul
  • Dikili
  • Kusadasi (Ephesus)
  • Patmos

On this cruise, you will have the opportunity to visit famous landmarks including the Hagia Sophia, the Holy Grotto of the Apocalypse, the Faustina Baths of Miletus and the ancient city of Ephesus, the best-preserved historical site in the Mediterranean.

To see all of the excursions that are available on this cruise, you can visit Celestyal’s brochure here.

Celestyal Cruises is offering over 50% savings on these cruises with fares starting at $889 per person for an inside cabin.

This deal is good if booked by August 31, 2024.

Celestyal Cruises is a small ship cruise line that operates cruises in the Mediterranean and Middle East. They currently have two ships in their fleet, Celestyal Journey and Celestyal Discovery.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
