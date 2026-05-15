Royal Caribbean Offering 5-Day Flash Sale on Cruises

Royal Caribbean has launched a five-day flash sale on cruises that starts today, May 15, 2026, and runs through May 19, 2026.
This flash sale is good on 28 Royal Caribbean cruise ships on sailings from this summer until the spring of 2027. Prices start at just $329 per person (based on double occupancy), and that includes taxes and fees.
Here are the 28 ships that are part of this Royal Caribbean flash sale:
- Adventure of the Seas
- Allure of the Seas
- Anthem of the Seas
- Brilliance of the Seas
- Enchantment of the Seas
- Explorer of the Seas
- Freedom of the Seas
- Grandeur of the Seas
- Harmony of the Seas
- Icon of the Seas
- Independence of the Seas
- Jewel of the Seas
- Liberty of the Seas
- Legend of the Seas
- Mariner of the Seas
- Navigator of the Seas
- Oasis of the Seas
- Ovation of the Seas
- Odyssey of the Seas
- Quantum of the Seas
- Radiance of the Seas
- Rhapsody of the Seas
- Serenade of the Seas
- Star of the Seas
- Symphony of the Seas
- Utopia of the Seas
- Vision of the Seas
- Voyager of the Seas
- View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean
Hundreds of cruises are included in this five-day sale that visit the Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Greece, Alaska and Italy.
Flash Deals are combinable with BOGO60, Kids Sail Free, promotional OBCs, Next Cruise offers, instant savings, restricted discounts (for example, Seniors, Residents, Military), Promo Code driven offers, Crown and Anchor discounts and Shareholder Benefits.
To see a complete list of cruises that are included in this sale, you can see those here.
For complete terms and conditions of this sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your preferred travel professional.
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