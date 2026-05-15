Royal Caribbean Offering 5-Day Flash Sale on Cruises

Royal Caribbean has launched a five-day flash sale on cruises that starts today, May 15, 2026, and runs through May 19, 2026.

This flash sale is good on 28 Royal Caribbean cruise ships on sailings from this summer until the spring of 2027. Prices start at just $329 per person (based on double occupancy), and that includes taxes and fees.

Here are the 28 ships that are part of this Royal Caribbean flash sale:

Adventure of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

Anthem of the Seas

Brilliance of the Seas

Enchantment of the Seas

Explorer of the Seas

Freedom of the Seas

Grandeur of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Icon of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Jewel of the Seas

Liberty of the Seas

Legend of the Seas

Mariner of the Seas

Navigator of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Ovation of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas

Quantum of the Seas

Radiance of the Seas

Rhapsody of the Seas

Serenade of the Seas

Star of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas

Vision of the Seas

Voyager of the Seas

View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean

Hundreds of cruises are included in this five-day sale that visit the Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Greece, Alaska and Italy.

Flash Deals are combinable with BOGO60, Kids Sail Free, promotional OBCs, Next Cruise offers, instant savings, restricted discounts (for example, Seniors, Residents, Military), Promo Code driven offers, Crown and Anchor discounts and Shareholder Benefits.

To see a complete list of cruises that are included in this sale, you can see those here.

For complete terms and conditions of this sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your preferred travel professional.