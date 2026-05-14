First Look: Israel Debuts New Cruise Terminal to Double Capacity as NCL Eyes Comeback

Despite recent security challenges and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Israel’s main cruise port has announced a major milestone today.

The Haifa Port Company officially inaugurated its new, high-tech cruise terminal which will double the capacity of the cruise port, allowing two ships to dock at one time.

And the opening comes just in time for the start of the 2026 cruise season.

$5.5 Million Investment

The new terminal was built with an investment of over NIS 16 million (about $5.5 million USD). The facility has been designed to meet the highest international standards and is similar to the efficiency of modern global airports.

The biggest upgrade is the terminal’s ability to handle two large cruise ships at once, allowing for a passenger capacity of about one million people annually.

See Video of New Terminal



How big can these ships be?

Some of the largest ships to utilize the Haifa cruise port have been Costa Toscana and AIDAcosma, which can each carry about 6,600 passengers in their 185,000 gross ton frames.

The much smaller Crown Iris (2,000 passengers), is a regular visitor at the port, offering frequent 2- to 7-night sailings to Cyprus and the Greek Isles that depart almost every Sunday and Thursday.

What Travelers Can Expect

Passengers arriving for the 2026 season will find a 5,500-square-meter complex, featuring:

A “Ship-Style” Atmosphere: The walls are decorated with porthole-style windows displaying famous global sites, with the regularly seen colors of blue-and-white.

A 600-square-meter duty-free shop, a 1,000-square-meter check-in area, and a streamlined border control complex with 28 service stands.

Accessibility: The terminal includes dedicated desks for people with disabilities and signage in Hebrew, Arabic, and English.

Norwegian Cruise Line Interest in Haifa?

There is a lot of talk about when the big international cruise lines will return to Haifa. Specifically, the travel site Israstar has been reporting on potential interest from Norwegian Cruise Line.

According to their report, NCL’s Vice President Kevin Buboltz shared that the company hopes to return to Haifa once regional conditions stabilize. He mentioned the launch of their newest ship, Norwegian Luna, as a preview of the high-end entertainment and experience they eventually want to bring back to the Israeli cruise market.

While Luna is currently making its debut in the Caribbean, it’s the type of “mega-ship” Haifa is now ready and equipped to handle.

NCL has historically offered a Haifa-to-Istanbul route for some ships, and this new terminal is exactly what’s needed to make those high-capacity itineraries run smoothly.

While no specific itineraries or ships sailing out of the port have been announced yet, we’re keeping a close eye on any developments.

Holland America Line has confirmed multiple stops in Haifa this fall, with Oosterdam scheduled for October 8 and Volendam arriving on October 29

Cruise Tourism in Israel

The Port of Haifa is playing the long game. Captain Sumit Chauhan, President of the Port of Haifa, said that the project is about more than just buildings:

“The Haifa Port Company and its owners are committed to continuing to promote cruise tourism in Israel, especially during a challenging security period. This investment reflects our optimism about the future and the belief that cruise tourism will connect Israel to the world.”

The goal is to make the port a “must-stop” hub in the Eastern Mediterranean again. Zohar Rom, the port’s VP of Cruises, said that they are ready for a major comeback.

“We are preparing for the return and growth of the cruise industry after several complex years,” Rom said. “The new terminal will allow for the reception of two large ships at the same time and a significant upgrade of the passenger experience. We expect international companies to resume operations from Israel after the war period.”

With a million-passenger capacity and a new high-tech terminal, Haifa is ready for the big ships whenever they are ready to return.