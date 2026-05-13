Beloved Cruise Ship Sails Final Voyage After 35 Years at Sea

After sailing for 35 years, a beloved cruise ship has sailed its final voyage. The 422-passenger cruise ship entered service in 1990 offering unforgettable experiences on a wide variety of itineraries.

MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES said goodbye to Nippon Maru this past weekend when the ship sailed its final voyage after 35 years in service with the cruise line. Over 600,000 guests had sailed on the ship on more than 2,000 cruises.

The cruise ship visited over 400 ports around the world in its history, and it became the first Japanese ship to sail to the Baltic Sea.

Over the course of 35 years, Nippon Maru sailed nearly 3 million miles, equivalent to approximately 133 cruises around the world.

A commemorative retirement ceremony was held at Osanbashi Yokohama International Passenger Terminal, where approximately 7,300 guests, crew members, partners and longtime supporters gathered throughout the day to celebrate the ship’s remarkable legacy and witness its emotional final homecoming.

Tsunemichi Mukai, president of MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES, gave the following statement:

“Nippon Maru has been much more than a cruise ship — it has been a symbol of connection, discovery and heartfelt hospitality for generations of guests.

“We are deeply grateful to the guests, crew members, port communities and partners who supported Nippon Maru throughout this extraordinary 35-year journey. While we say goodbye to this cherished vessel, her spirit and traditions will continue to live on through the future of MITSUI OCEAN CRUISES.”

On the morning of May 10, Nippon Maru arrived at Osanbashi in Yokohama for the final time at approximately 9 a.m., greeted by cheering supporters and emotional well-wishers waving farewell to the crew gathered on deck.

In a symbolic moment, Nippon Maru was docked alongside MITSUI OCEAN FUJI, representing both the proud history and bright future of the cruise line.

Following the arrival, a retirement ceremony hosted by the Port of Yokohama honored the ship’s enduring contributions to Japanese cruising and tourism.