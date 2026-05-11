NCL Adds Discount for Police Officers, Firefighters and EMTs

Norwegian Cruise Line is now offering their first-ever First Responder Discount that gives police officers, firefighters and EMTs cheaper cruise fares.

This new First Responder Discount from NCL compliments their existing community programs that offer discounts to members of the military and teachers.

This new 5% discount on Norwegian cruise ships was created exclusively for first responders in the United States and Canada. It offers a 5% discount on all cruises or a 15% discount on select sailings.

The discount is for both active and retired first responders.

Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement about this new discount:

“Every day, first responders, teachers and members of the military put others first. We’re proud to honor them with these new and enhanced deals, so they can enjoy the kind of vacation they truly deserve.”

Norwegian Cruise Line’s year-round Military Appreciation Program honors veteran and active military members in the United States and Canada with a special military reception onboard, exclusive challenge coins as well as a 10% discount off voyage fares.

In recognition of Military Appreciation Month in May, Norwegian has expanded the program’s perks to offer 20% off voyage fare on select sailings for a limited time.

Additionally, for the first time ever, military guests on these select voyages can extend their 20% discount to non-military travel companions sailing with them in separate staterooms, making it easier for friends and family to vacation together.

To take advantage of the First Responder Discount, Military Appreciation Program, or Teacher Cruise Discount, eligible guests must register and verify through ID.me.