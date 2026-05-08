Disney Adventure Cruise Canceled After Passengers Spend Night in Port

After spending a night on the ship in its embarkation port, guests on Disney Cruise Line’s newest vessel received a disappointing announcement on May 8: the voyage was officially canceled.

For families who had settled into their staterooms in Singapore, the 4-day cruise on the 6,700-passenger Disney Adventure was over after about 26 hours due to a mechanical issue on board.

What made the news even more surprising is that this is a new ship—well, new to Disney—, just delivered to Disney in December 2025. Originally ordered by Genting Hong Kong for the Dream Cruises brand, the 208,108 gross ton vessel was purchased by Disney in 2022 and is almost 50% larger than the Wish-class ships with the cruise line.

“Everyone Off the Ship”

The news broke on Friday afternoon after a long delay in the ship’s departure from the Asian cruise port.

In a letter sent to guests Disney stated the following:

“We are truly sorry to let you know that we are unable to proceed with your Disney Adventure experience from May 7-11, 2026 as planned. We fully understand how upsetting and disappointing this news is, and we realize this is not the experience you were looking forward to.”

According to passengers posting in the r/dcl subreddit, the situation went from a technical delay to a full cancelation.

“Everyone off the ship,” one passenger reported, sharing a few details of the quick and sudden end to the cruise.

While many guests were frustrated, some stated that the vibe onboard remained very calm, with one cruiser stating, “currently it doesn’t seem like most people want to get off the boat and want to stay on the ship as long as possible since the vibe is still nice.”

Disney Offers Generous Compensation

Disney Cruise Line is providing what many online are calling an incredibly generous compensation package. In fact, some are even saying what Disney is offering in terms of compensation goes beyond what some travel insurance providers would even allow.

Here’s what the cruise line is doing to make the situation right:

A 100% refund of the cruise fare.

of the cruise fare. 50% off a future cruise.

a future cruise. A $500 per stateroom credit for incidental expenses.

for incidental expenses. Complimentary hotel stays (including high-end spots like the JW Marriott and Hilton).

(including high-end spots like the JW Marriott and Hilton). Coverage for flight change fees and transportation.

One passenger said that despite the disappointing cancelation, Disney is “doing everything right,” including providing shuttle buses and meals at Pixar Market for those awaiting hotel assignments.

Update: Guests staying at JW Marriott, Fairmont, Swissotel, and some other hotels in the area are being given $200 room credit along with the complimentary hotel room.

In addition to the above compensation, Disney Cruise Line has also offered to provide up to $500 for any other incidental expenses that may arise because of this cancelation.

Disney Adventure’s History

The cancelation has also started a discussion about the ship’s complicated history. Disney Adventure is the largest in the fleet, but it wasn’t built from scratch by the cruise line. As stated above, the company purchased the unfinished ship and customized it to their liking.

“For a new ship, this is surprising,” wrote one user. Another added some context in saying, “Remember this ship needed so much work Disney delayed its inaugural for 6 months.”

Passengers Reactions

For those who flew across the world for the experience, the financial compensation is a huge step forward, but it doesn’t make it any easier to explain to the children.

“My kids are absolutely gutted,” one parent shared. “I hope to make the most of the next few days in Singapore so they can come away with some happy memories.”

Some passengers on the ship said that some of the technical issues required the ship to be “emptied” because the entire electrical system needed to be shut down for repairs. While this has not been verified, it’s clear the repairs are more serious than first thought.

The cancelation also affected guests on “back-to-back” bookings, who are now staying in hotels while they wait to see if the next leg of their journey will go on or not. For these guests Disney is providing free hotel stays up until the scheduled departure of the May 11 cruise.

What Happens Next?

Disney officials are reportedly optimistic that the ship will be back in service by Monday, May 11.

“Higher-ups” on the ship reportedly told guests that repairs are “going very well,” though the immediate focus was on guest safety and comfort.

For now, thousands of travelers are trading their ocean views for a few extra days in Singapore, holding out hope for another Disney cruise in the future. At least that full refund and extra funds for a future cruise will soften the blow at least a little.

Disney Adventure is currently scheduled for another cruise that departs Singapore on May 11, for a 3-day sailing to nowhere.