Roundtrip Cruise From Florida Will Visit Bora Bora, Australia, Asia and Antarctica

Holland America Line has announced two new Grand Voyages that will set sail in 2028 that are promising to be two of the most unique roundtrip cruises from the U.S. the cruise line has ever offered.

The two 2028 Grand Voyages will visit bucket-list destinations all around the world. Both cruises will leave and return to the same U.S. port, one from Florida and the other from California. This gives cruisers the option to visit incredible ports all around the world without having to get on an airplane.

Here is a look at these two new incredible cruises from Holland America Line.

2028 Grand World Voyage

The 2028 Grand World Voyage on Volendam will depart from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on January 4, 2028, and return to the same port 129 days later. The cruise will visit 45 ports in 26 countries across six continents.

After visiting the Caribbean, the cruise ship will head to South America before a four-day experience in Antarctica.

Volendam will then sail north through the Beagle Channel, Glacier Alley and the Chilean Fjords before crossing the equator and calling at Easter Island.

The incredible cruise continues as the ship visits the South Pacific, including visits to Bora Bora and the French Polynesia.

After eight days and six visits to ports in New Zealand, the ship will head to Australia, Indonesia, Singapore and Sri Lanka before rounding the Cape of Good Hope.

The 2028 Grand Voyage will conclude with a trip across the Atlantic Ocean and a visit to San Juan, Puerto Rico. In total, the cruise will visit 31 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Taj Mahal in India.

Highlights of the cruise include:

Four-day Antarctic Experience

Eight days and six ports in New Zealand

65 hours in Cape Town, South Africa

Two equator crossings

Sail-past of Null Island

16 Mariners’ Collection ports, only available on Grand Voyages

Guests who book the 2028 Grand World Voyage by June 14, 2027, are eligible for up to $10,700 in early booking benefits per stateroom, including up to $2,500 in onboard credit, a $500 air credit per person when booked through Flight Ease, complimentary Wi-Fi and additional savings. You can view the best prices on cruise on Holland America Line here.

2028 Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage

This 90-day roundtrip cruise on Zaandam from San Diego, California will depart on January 30, 2028. It will visit 41 ports in 12 countries across two continents.

After leaving San Diego, the ship will head to Hawaii and the South Pacific before crossing the International Date Line.

Zaandam will then visit New Zealand, Australia, Melanesia, Fiji, Samoa and the French Polynesia before heading back to San Diego. The visit to the French Polynesia will include an extended evening stay in Bora Bora.

The cruise will feature the following overnight port visits:

Hobart

Sydney

Cairns

Fremantle (Perth)

Auckland

Papeete

In total, the cruise will visit 13 UNESCO World Heritage Sites including, the Great Barrier Reef and New Zealand’s Tongariro National Park.

Guests booking the 2028 Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage can receive up to $8,500 in early booking benefits.

Beth Bodensteiner, president of Holland America Line, gave the following statement about these two new Grand Voyages:

“What makes our Grand Voyage itineraries special is the opportunity to experience destinations more fully while visiting rare Mariners’ Collection ports exclusive to these cruises.

“In direct response to our guests, the 2028 Grand Voyages are anchored by truly unforgettable moments, from exploring Antarctica and crossing the globe on the Grand World Voyage to sailing past Null Island, where the Prime Meridian and the Equator meet at zero, and calling at legendary destinations like Easter Island and Bora Bora.”