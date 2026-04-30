“Neck Fans Are Allowed”: Carnival’s Heald Clears Up Confusion Over Which Fans Are Actually Banned

The list of banned items on a cruise ship is an ever-evolving thing. And any time an item is added or removed from the naughty list it typically creates at least a little confusion.

This time, the topic was fans. And while apparently a “cruise influencer” was spreading some false rumors about one type of fan being banned, the cruise line set the record straight about which type of fans are allowed.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador took to his popular Facebook page to let everyone know that “neck fans are allowed”.

Clearing the Air on Portable Cooling

The confusion began when several cruisers reached out to Heald, concerned by reports from a “lovely cruise influencer” claiming these neck-worn gadgets had been added to the prohibited items list.

After consulting with “the mothership,” Heald confirmed that these battery-operated fans are perfectly fine to bring on board. So, crisis averted for those that run hot it seems.

Unlike traditional plug-in fans that can pose a fire risk, most neck fans are USB-rechargeable.

This keeps them off the “naughty list,” as they don’t require the ship’s electrical grid in the same way a large pedestal or box fan might.

What Carnival Cruisers Think

As comments poured into Heald’s post, it became pretty obvious that many Carnival cruisers are thankful these neck fans are still allowed. For some it was not just a luxury but something they “needed”.

One cruiser shared a story about her daughter, who used a neck fan during a “near fatal motorcycle accident” recovery in the ICU to prevent overheating. They are now packing it for their upcoming fall cruise.

And on top of several saying the fans are essential for managing “hot flashes” that can strike at any moment, many just said those humid days in Nassau or Jamaica made the portable gadgets lifesavers.

What Fan IS Actually Banned?

The reason the rumors likely started is because Carnival did recently implement a ban on a very specific type of fan recently: the folding clack fan.

In 2025, the cruise line restricted these handheld, non-electric fans from being used on indoor dance floors and in nightclubs.

“For safety reasons, handheld fans are not permitted in the nightclub or on any indoor dance floor,” the new rule reads.

The decision came after a viral trend of line dancing along with the popping and clacking sound of the fans became an issue. Apparently, these seemingly innocent looking fans were an injury waiting to happen (or that did happen), and the cruise line was trying to get ahead of it.

To be clear, folding clack fans are still allowed on the ship. You just can’t use them in the nightclub or on any dance floors indoors.

Other Fan Rules to Remember

To avoid having your luggage flagged at the pier and having to endure the walk of shame to the “naughty table”, here are a few other fan-related rules to keep in mind:

Size Matters: Standard fans for your stateroom are generally allowed as long as they are 12 inches in diameter or smaller . According to Carnival’s prohibited items list, “Personal grooming devices such as hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, shavers, and other electrical devices, such as fans (no larger than 12″ in diameter…are allowed when used with proper caution.”

Standard fans for your stateroom are generally allowed as long as they are . According to Carnival’s prohibited items list, “Personal grooming devices such as hair dryers, flat irons, curling irons, shavers, and other electrical devices, such as fans (no larger than 12″ in diameter…are allowed when used with proper caution.” Safety First: Any fan brought on board must be in good working condition. If the cord is frayed or the motor smells, security will likely confiscate it for the duration of the voyage.

Any fan brought on board must be in good working condition. If the cord is frayed or the motor smells, security will likely confiscate it for the duration of the voyage. Power Play: Do not bring a fan that requires a surge protector, as surge protectors are strictly prohibited on all Carnival ships.

One thing most people don’t realize is that you can request a fan from your room steward as well. There are only so many of them on board, but it’s worth asking for one if you forget yours or have a hard time keeping cool at night.

They are only provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so ask for it on day one if you’re interested.

As long as your cooling device is small, safe, and in the case of the neck fan, silent, you can keep the breeze going while you sail.