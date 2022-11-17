$1 Billion Club: Most Expensive Cruise Ships Ever Built

There are currently eleven cruise ships that cost at least $1 billion to build. Five of the top eleven are part of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class, which have an average volume of 227,000 in gross tonnage. These are the largest cruise ships in the world.

While six of the eleven $1 billion club vessels are operated by Royal Caribbean Group, three of the ships are operated by MSC Cruises, one by Norwegian Cruise line, and one by Disney Cruise Line.

In this article: List of 30 Most Expensive Cruise Ships Built to Date

Disney Wish

Cost to Build: $1 billion

Year Built: 2022

Gross Tonnage: 144,000

Length: 1,119 ft

Total Capacity: 5,555 Disney Wish is currently the largest ship in the cruise line’s fleet. The fifth ship for Disney Cruise Line was launched in 2022 and is the first of at least two more ships in the Triton class. She was built by Meyer Werft in Papunburg, Germany. This is the company’s first cruise ship to hit the billion dollar mark in cost.

MSC Seashore

Cost to Build: $1 billion

Year Built: 2021

Gross Tonnage: 170,412

Length: 1,112 ft

Total Capacity: 5,877 Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, MSC Seashore is a Seaside EVO-class cruise ship. Although a sub-class of Seaside vessels, MSC has claimed that about 65% of the ship’s design was changed compared to the older Seaside class.

MSC Seascape

Cost to Build: $1 billion

Year Built: 2022

Gross Tonnage: 170,400

Length: 1,112 ft

Total Capacity: 5,877 MSC Seascape is the sister ship of MSC Seashore and the building of these two ships was announced at the same time in 2017. These ships boast 139,930 sq. ft. of outdoor space.

Ovation of the Seas

Cost to Build: $1.1 billion

Year Built: 2016

Gross Tonnage: 167,800

Length: 1,141 ft

Total Capacity: 4,905 Ovation of the Seas was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. This Quantum-class vessel is the 3rd of it’s kind with Royal Caribbean and was launched in February of 2016.

Norwegian Epic

Cost to Build: $1.2 billion

Year Built: 2010

Gross Tonnage: 155,900

Length: 1,081 ft

Total Capacity: 4,228 Norwegian Epic has been the most expensive cruise ship to date for Norwegian Cruise Line. It was built by STX Europe Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France and was the 3rd largest cruise ship in the world at the time. Originally there were plans to build 2 more vessels in this class but those plans were later scrapped.

MSC World Europa

Cost to Build: $1.25 billion

Year Built: 2022

Gross Tonnage: 215,863

Length: 1,094 ft

Total Capacity: 6,762 MSC World Europa is the 1st World-class ship with MSC Cruises with three more ships expected in the future. The size of this vessel makes it the 3rd largest class cruise ship in the world. The ship was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Oasis of the Seas

Cost to Build: $1.3 billion

Year Built: 2009

Gross Tonnage: 225,280

Length: 1,181 ft

Total Capacity: 6,699 Oasis of the Seas is the 1st Oasis-class ship, a class that currently makes up the largest cruise ships in the world. Oasis broke records in both sheer size and capacity, being the first cruise ship to be able to carry over 6,000 passengers. The vessel was built by STX Europe Turku Shipyard in Finland.

Wonder of the Seas

Cost to Build: $1.35 billion

Year Built: 2022

Gross Tonnage: 236,857

Length: 1,187 ft

Total Capacity: 6,988 Wonder of the Seas is the fifth Oasis-class cruise ship with Royal Caribbean. Delivery of the ship was delayed but was eventually completed in 2022 in the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France

Symphony of the Seas

Cost to Build: $1.35 billion

Year Built: 2018

Gross Tonnage: 228,081

Length: 1,184 ft

Total Capacity: 6,680 Symphony of the Seas was the fourth Oasis-class cruise ship with Royal Caribbean and was completed in March of 2018 after almost 3 years of construction.

Harmony of the Seas

Cost to Build: $1.35 billion

Year Built: 2016

Gross Tonnage: 226,963

Length: 1,188 ft

Total Capacity: 6,780 Harmony of the Seas received its name after a space module on the International Space Station. Technically this is the longest cruise ship at sea, beating out the other Oasis-class ships by just a few inches.

Allure of the Seas

Cost to build: $1.43 billion

Year Built: 2010

Gross Tonnage: 225,282

Length: 1,187 ft

Total Capacity: 6,780 Built by STX Europe Turku Shipyard of Finland from 2007 to 2010, Allure of the Seas currently holds the top spot for most expensive cruise ship built to date.

The table below shows the 30 most expensive cruise ships ever built. These ships are listed in order from most expensive to least expensive in the top 30.

30 Most Expensive Cruise Ships Built to Date