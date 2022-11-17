Sponsored Links
$1 Billion Club: Most Expensive Cruise Ships Ever Built

By J. Souza
 There are currently eleven cruise ships that cost at least $1 billion to build. Five of the top eleven are part of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class, which have an average volume of 227,000 in gross tonnage. These are the largest cruise ships in the world.

While six of the eleven $1 billion club vessels are operated by Royal Caribbean Group, three of the ships are operated by MSC Cruises, one by Norwegian Cruise line, and one by Disney Cruise Line.

In this article: List of 30 Most Expensive Cruise Ships Built to Date

Disney Wish

Cost to Build: $1 billion
Year Built: 2022
Gross Tonnage: 144,000
Length: 1,119 ft
Total Capacity: 5,555
Disney Wish is currently the largest ship in the cruise line’s fleet. The fifth ship for Disney Cruise Line was launched in 2022 and is the first of at least two more ships in the Triton class. She was built by Meyer Werft in Papunburg, Germany. This is the company’s first cruise ship to hit the billion dollar mark in cost.

MSC Seashore

msc seashore Cost to Build: $1 billion
Year Built: 2021
Gross Tonnage: 170,412
Length: 1,112 ft
Total Capacity: 5,877
Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, MSC Seashore is a Seaside EVO-class cruise ship. Although a sub-class of Seaside vessels, MSC has claimed that about 65% of the ship’s design was changed compared to the older Seaside class.

MSC Seascape

Cost to Build: $1 billion
Year Built: 2022
Gross Tonnage: 170,400
Length: 1,112 ft
Total Capacity: 5,877
MSC Seascape is the sister ship of MSC Seashore and the building of these two ships was announced at the same time in 2017. These ships boast 139,930 sq. ft. of outdoor space.

Ovation of the Seas

Cost to Build: $1.1 billion
Year Built: 2016
Gross Tonnage: 167,800
Length: 1,141 ft
Total Capacity: 4,905
Ovation of the Seas was built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. This Quantum-class vessel is the 3rd of it’s kind with Royal Caribbean and was launched in February of 2016.

Norwegian Epic

Cost to Build: $1.2 billion
Year Built: 2010
Gross Tonnage: 155,900
Length: 1,081 ft
Total Capacity: 4,228
Norwegian Epic has been the most expensive cruise ship to date for Norwegian Cruise Line. It was built by STX Europe Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France and was the 3rd largest cruise ship in the world at the time. Originally there were plans to build 2 more vessels in this class but those plans were later scrapped.

MSC World Europa

Cost to Build: $1.25 billion
Year Built: 2022
Gross Tonnage: 215,863
Length: 1,094 ft
Total Capacity: 6,762
MSC World Europa is the 1st World-class ship with MSC Cruises with three more ships expected in the future. The size of this vessel makes it the 3rd largest class cruise ship in the world. The ship was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Oasis of the Seas

Cost to Build: $1.3 billion
Year Built: 2009
Gross Tonnage: 225,280
Length: 1,181 ft
Total Capacity: 6,699
Oasis of the Seas is the 1st Oasis-class ship, a class that currently makes up the largest cruise ships in the world. Oasis broke records in both sheer size and capacity, being the first cruise ship to be able to carry over 6,000 passengers. The vessel was built by STX Europe Turku Shipyard in Finland.

Wonder of the Seas

Cost to Build: $1.35 billion
Year Built: 2022
Gross Tonnage: 236,857
Length: 1,187 ft
Total Capacity: 6,988
Wonder of the Seas is the fifth Oasis-class cruise ship with Royal Caribbean. Delivery of the ship was delayed but was eventually completed in 2022 in the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France

Symphony of the Seas

Cost to Build: $1.35 billion
Year Built: 2018
Gross Tonnage: 228,081
Length: 1,184 ft
Total Capacity: 6,680
Symphony of the Seas was the fourth Oasis-class cruise ship with Royal Caribbean and was completed in March of 2018 after almost 3 years of construction.

Harmony of the Seas

Cost to Build: $1.35 billion
Year Built: 2016
Gross Tonnage: 226,963
Length: 1,188 ft
Total Capacity: 6,780
Harmony of the Seas received its name after a space module on the International Space Station. Technically this is the longest cruise ship at sea, beating out the other Oasis-class ships by just a few inches.

Allure of the Seas

Cost to build: $1.43 billion
Year Built: 2010
Gross Tonnage: 225,282
Length: 1,187 ft
Total Capacity: 6,780
Built by STX Europe Turku Shipyard of Finland from 2007 to 2010, Allure of the Seas currently holds the top spot for most expensive cruise ship built to date.
The table below shows the 30 most expensive cruise ships ever built. These ships are listed in order from most expensive to least expensive in the top 30.

30 Most Expensive Cruise Ships Built to Date

Ship Date
Built		 Capacity Approx.
Cost
Allure of the Seas 2010 6780 $1.43 billion
Harmony Of The Seas 2016 6780 $1.35 billion
Symphony Of The Seas 2018 6680 $1.35 billion
Wonder of the Seas 2022 6988 $1.35 billion
Oasis of the Seas 2009 6699 $1.3 billion
MSC World Europa 2022 6762 $1.255 billion
Norwegian Epic 2010 4228 $1.2 billion
Ovation Of The Seas 2016 4905 $1.1 billion
MSC Seascape 2022 5877 $1 billion
MSC Seashore 2021 5877 $1 billion
Disney Wish 2022 5555 $1 billion
AIDAcosma 2021 5200 $950 million
AIDAnova 2018 5200 $950 million
Carnival Celebration 2022 5374 $950 million
Mardi Gras (Carnival) 2020 5282 $950 million
Costa Smeralda 2019 6520 $950 million
Costa Toscana 2021 5322 $950 million
MSC Bellissima 2019 5700 $950 million
MSC Meraviglia 2017 5700 $950 million
Anthem of the Seas 2015 4905 $950 million
Quantum of the Seas 2014 4905 $950 million
Disney Fantasy 2012 4000 $940 million
Spectrum of the Seas 2019 4246 $940 million
Norwegian Bliss 2018 4200 $920 million
Norwegian Encore 2019 4200 $920 million
Norwegian Escape 2015 4200 $920 million
Norwegian Joy 2017 4400 $920 million
Celebrity Apex 2021 3260 $900 million
Celebrity Beyond 2022 3276 $900 million
Celebrity Edge 2018 3370 $900 million

J. Souza
Jon got hooked on cruising after his first cruise on his honeymoon, and today he is always looking for cruise deals and reading information about the cruise industry. Jon lives in the foothills of North Carolina and wishes there were a cruise port that far inland. Jon can be reached at [email protected]
