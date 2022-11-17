$1 Billion Club: Most Expensive Cruise Ships Ever Built

There are currently eleven cruise ships that cost at least $1 billion to build. Five of the top eleven are part of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis class, which have an average volume of 227,000 in gross tonnage. These are the largest cruise ships in the world.
While six of the eleven $1 billion club vessels are operated by Royal Caribbean Group, three of the ships are operated by MSC Cruises, one by Norwegian Cruise line, and one by Disney Cruise Line.
Disney Wish
|Cost to Build: $1 billion
Year Built: 2022
Gross Tonnage: 144,000
Length: 1,119 ft
Total Capacity: 5,555
MSC Seashore
|Cost to Build: $1 billion
Year Built: 2021
Gross Tonnage: 170,412
Length: 1,112 ft
Total Capacity: 5,877
MSC Seascape
|Cost to Build: $1 billion
Year Built: 2022
Gross Tonnage: 170,400
Length: 1,112 ft
Total Capacity: 5,877
Ovation of the Seas
|Cost to Build: $1.1 billion
Year Built: 2016
Gross Tonnage: 167,800
Length: 1,141 ft
Total Capacity: 4,905
Norwegian Epic
|Cost to Build: $1.2 billion
Year Built: 2010
Gross Tonnage: 155,900
Length: 1,081 ft
Total Capacity: 4,228
MSC World Europa
|Cost to Build: $1.25 billion
Year Built: 2022
Gross Tonnage: 215,863
Length: 1,094 ft
Total Capacity: 6,762
Oasis of the Seas
|Cost to Build: $1.3 billion
Year Built: 2009
Gross Tonnage: 225,280
Length: 1,181 ft
Total Capacity: 6,699
Wonder of the Seas
|Cost to Build: $1.35 billion
Year Built: 2022
Gross Tonnage: 236,857
Length: 1,187 ft
Total Capacity: 6,988
Symphony of the Seas
|Cost to Build: $1.35 billion
Year Built: 2018
Gross Tonnage: 228,081
Length: 1,184 ft
Total Capacity: 6,680
Harmony of the Seas
|Cost to Build: $1.35 billion
Year Built: 2016
Gross Tonnage: 226,963
Length: 1,188 ft
Total Capacity: 6,780
Allure of the Seas
|Cost to build: $1.43 billion
Year Built: 2010
Gross Tonnage: 225,282
Length: 1,187 ft
Total Capacity: 6,780
The table below shows the 30 most expensive cruise ships ever built. These ships are listed in order from most expensive to least expensive in the top 30.
30 Most Expensive Cruise Ships Built to Date
|Ship
|Date
Built
|Capacity
|Approx.
Cost
|Allure of the Seas
|2010
|6780
|$1.43 billion
|Harmony Of The Seas
|2016
|6780
|$1.35 billion
|Symphony Of The Seas
|2018
|6680
|$1.35 billion
|Wonder of the Seas
|2022
|6988
|$1.35 billion
|Oasis of the Seas
|2009
|6699
|$1.3 billion
|MSC World Europa
|2022
|6762
|$1.255 billion
|Norwegian Epic
|2010
|4228
|$1.2 billion
|Ovation Of The Seas
|2016
|4905
|$1.1 billion
|MSC Seascape
|2022
|5877
|$1 billion
|MSC Seashore
|2021
|5877
|$1 billion
|Disney Wish
|2022
|5555
|$1 billion
|AIDAcosma
|2021
|5200
|$950 million
|AIDAnova
|2018
|5200
|$950 million
|Carnival Celebration
|2022
|5374
|$950 million
|Mardi Gras (Carnival)
|2020
|5282
|$950 million
|Costa Smeralda
|2019
|6520
|$950 million
|Costa Toscana
|2021
|5322
|$950 million
|MSC Bellissima
|2019
|5700
|$950 million
|MSC Meraviglia
|2017
|5700
|$950 million
|Anthem of the Seas
|2015
|4905
|$950 million
|Quantum of the Seas
|2014
|4905
|$950 million
|Disney Fantasy
|2012
|4000
|$940 million
|Spectrum of the Seas
|2019
|4246
|$940 million
|Norwegian Bliss
|2018
|4200
|$920 million
|Norwegian Encore
|2019
|4200
|$920 million
|Norwegian Escape
|2015
|4200
|$920 million
|Norwegian Joy
|2017
|4400
|$920 million
|Celebrity Apex
|2021
|3260
|$900 million
|Celebrity Beyond
|2022
|3276
|$900 million
|Celebrity Edge
|2018
|3370
|$900 million
