Disney Buys Giant Cruise Ship From Bankrupt Cruise Line

Disney Buys Giant Cruise Ship From Bankrupt Cruise Line

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line announced that they have purchased Global Dream, a 208,000 gross ton cruise ship that is 70% completed. The ship was never completed after parent company Genting Hong Kong filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

Disney Cruise Line will work with the Meyer Werft shipbuilding company to complete the cruise ship in Wismar, Germany. The cruise ship will be renamed with certain features reimagined under the world-renowned expertise of Walt Disney Imagineers and is expected to set sail in 2025.

“Our cruise ships give us the unique opportunity to bring Disney magic to fans no matter where they are, and the addition of this ship will make a Disney Cruise Line vacation accessible to more families than ever before,” said Josh D’Amaro, chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

The new ship, to be based outside the United States, will feature innovative Disney experiences along with the dazzling entertainment, world-class dining and legendary guest service that set Disney Cruise Line apart.

The exterior will be adorned in the iconic, Mickey Mouse-inspired colors of the fleet, complete with signature red funnels.

The 208,000-gross-ton cruise ship is expected to be among the first in the cruise industry to be fueled by green methanol, one of the lowest emission fuels available. Disney Cruise Line expects the passenger capacity to be approximately 6,000 with around 2,300 crew members.

More details about the maiden voyage, itineraries and onboard experiences will be announced at a later date.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsDisney Cruise LineDisney Buys Giant Cruise Ship From Bankrupt Cruise Line
