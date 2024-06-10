Newest Cruise Port in The Bahamas Opened Today

The newest cruise port in The Bahamas, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, officially opened today when Disney Fantasy visited this new private port built just for Disney Cruise Line ships.

Disney Lookout Cay is the second private port in The Bahamas for Disney’s ships. Located on the Island of Eleuthera, this new port will be visited by Disney Dream, Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy.

The port has a little something for everyone, from family to adult exclusive beaches. There are private cabanas, a water play area for all ages and a range of youth activities.

Dining options at the port include True-True and True-True Too BBQ, the main dining areas. Serenity Bay BBQ is the adult dining area. They serve everything from local Bahamian recipes to island spiced rotisserie chicken and grilled cheeseburgers.

Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“What an incredible moment for Disney Cruise Line as we celebrate the debut of our second island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, on Eleuthera, an island rich with Bahamian history and culture.

“For more than 25 years, we have partnered with The Bahamian community to introduce countless families to this beautiful island nation. And with the addition of Disney Lookout Cay, we are offering a brand-new way for our guests to experience the stunning beauty, beloved traditions and colorful artistry of The Bahamas with a special touch of Disney magic.”

The port has four bars. Locally sourced beverages are available there, such as Bahamas Goombay Punch soda, Bahamas Coffee Roasters coffee, locally roasted in Eleuthera, and Pirate Republic Brewing Company Long John Pineapple Pilsner.

Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment, said the following about this new cruise port:

“Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is full of unique native animal and plant species, and I am proud of our conservation team who have been working for many years to help create this magical cruise destination where nature can continue to thrive. Disney Lookout Cay is another example of how Disney is taking meaningful and measurable action to protect nature and support a healthier planet for people and wildlife.”