Disney Believe Will Be Disney’s Fourth Wish Class Ship

Disney Cruise Line has announced that their next new ship debuting in 2027 will be named Disney Believe, honoring the dreamers and doers who dare to pursue their own happily ever after.

Disney Believe will be the fourth Wish class ship in Disney’s fleet.

Like its sister ships, the enchantment-themed Disney Wish, adventure-themed Disney Treasure and heroes and villains-themed Disney Destiny, Disney Believe has its own unique story to tell: one of promise and possibilities.

The cruise ship will bring to life the magical worlds of “Encanto” and “Frozen,” the wishing wells of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” and the depths of the sea with “Moana” and “The Little Mermaid” like never before.

Disney Cruise Line is in the middle a rapid expansion that will see the line grow to 13 cruise ships by 2031. After Disney Believe debuts in late 2027, Disney has a brand new class of cruise ships debuting in 2029.

Cruise Fever will have all details on Disney Believe when they are announced by Disney Cruise Line.