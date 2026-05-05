Carnival Sends Reminder for VIFP Cruisers to “Enroll and Accept” Before September Deadline

Carnival Cruise Line is doing a complete overhaul of the rewards program, and a big deadline is coming up.

As the cruise line prepares to transition from the VIFP Club to the new Carnival Rewards program on September 1, 2026, members are being reminded that their status will not move over automatically.

Don’t Forget to “Enroll & Accept”

The message appearing in emails going out to VIFP members and on member dashboards says this:

“Dont forget to ‘Enroll & Accept’ new Carnival Rewards to carry over your VIFP status.”

Because the new program involves updated legal terms and privacy policies, Carnival cannot transfer your loyalty history without your explicit permission. So yes, you still have to “opt in” so to speak.

According to the notice, if you do not take action by the September 1, 2026 launch date, your VIFP status and accumulated days sailed will not carry over to the new system.

It’s still about four months out, so it looks like Carnival is trying to get as many people as possible to enroll while it’s still early. They must know that some of us cruisers love the last minute, and not just when it comes to finding cruise deals.

For those who haven’t received the email yet, the option to “Enroll & Accept” is also available by logging into your account at Carnival.com.

As soon as I logged in, I saw a banner at the top of the screen with a link that took me to the page where I could read the Terms and Conditions and enroll.

What Is Carnival Rewards?

Starting this September, the loyalty program is shifting to a system where rewards are tied to spending rather than just nights at sea. There was some major pushback from loyal cruisers when the program first rolled out, but the old system was simply not sustainable as more guests climbed the loyalty ladder.

The new system offers a few paths to getting those beloved cruise perks, but the main driver is money spent.

You will earn two different things simultaneously:

Status Qualifying Stars: These determine your loyalty level (Gold, Platinum, etc.). You earn 3 Stars for every $1 spent on cruise fares and onboard purchases.

These determine your loyalty level (Gold, Platinum, etc.). You earn 3 Stars for every $1 spent on cruise fares and onboard purchases. Carnival Rewards Points: These are a “spendable” currency. You earn 3 Points for every $1 spent, which can be redeemed for onboard treats like specialty dining, spa treatments, or shore excursions.

Why Cruisers Should Act Now

Taking a moment to click “Enroll & Accept” does more than just move your name over. It also locks in several protections:

The 2-Year Status Floor: Carnival has confirmed that for the first two years of the new program (through December 31, 2028), your “guaranteed minimum status level” will match your VIFP status as of August 31, 2026.

Carnival has confirmed that for the first two years of the new program (through December 31, 2028), your “guaranteed minimum status level” will match your VIFP status as of August 31, 2026. Lifetime Diamond Status: In a major win for the truly devoted Carnival cruisers, anyone who hits Diamond status by August 31, 2026, will be granted Lifetime Diamond status in the new program and will never have to worry about requalifying.

In a major win for the truly devoted Carnival cruisers, anyone who hits Diamond status by August 31, 2026, will be granted in the new program and will never have to worry about requalifying. The Summer 2026 Window: Carnival intentionally moved the launch date to September 1 to “let your Summer 2026 cruises count toward your final VIFP Club status.” This makes any sailing between now and the end of August the final opportunity to reach a higher tier under the traditional “days-sailed” rules.

The Bottom Line

If you want to keep your hard-earned perks and make sure your sea days are counted, check your inbox or log in to your Carnival account. As the alert says, you are just “one click away” from making sure your loyalty history doesn’t wash away with the tide. After just enrolling myself, I can confirm it really is just one click.

You can check out CarnivalRewards.com for more information on the program.