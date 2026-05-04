83-Year-Old Cruise Passenger Dies While Snorkeling at Norwegian’s Great Stirrup Cay

An 83-year-old cruise passenger man died while snorkeling at Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

According to news sources, police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The man was visiting Great Stirrup Cay in The Bahamas when around 2:00 PM he went snorkeling near the beach with his son.

As they were finishing, the son swam ahead. When he looked back, he noticed his father had stopped. He returned and found his father unresponsive in the water without his mask.

The son called for help immediately and a lifeguard and medical staff, including a cruise line physician, responded quickly.

Officers from Bullocks Harbour Police Station arrived with a local doctor. They went to a medical facility on the island, where the man was pronounced dead.

No vital signs were found. His body was transported to Bullocks Harbour and then to New Providence for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play has been reported.

According to cruise schedules, Norwegian Getaway was the ship at Great Stirrup Cay on May 3, 2026. It arrived around 8:00 AM and departed around 5:00 PM.

The vessel was on a 3-night Bahamas cruise from PortMiami.