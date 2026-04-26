Search Called Off for Norwegian Breakaway Crew Member After Ship Returns to Boston

The atmosphere on the 3,900-passenger Norwegian Breakaway late Saturday night became “eerily quiet,” as one passenger described it, when the captain confirmed a “Code Oscar” on the port side.

After the captain of the Boston-based cruise ship made the announcement that a crew member had gone overboard, the return back to port became a search and rescue mission that lasted more than 12 hours.

According to news reports, the emergency was triggered roughly 12 miles east of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, just before midnight on April 25.

Security footage on the ship confirmed that a crew member, who reportedly worked in the cruise ship’s galley, went overboard into the Atlantic.

This visual confirmation allowed the bridge to pinpoint a precise Last Known Position (LKP), which is the most important piece of information during searches like this.

While some social media posts have stated that the captain mentioned the crew member climbing over a railing, this has not been confirmed or verified.

Timeline of the Search

11:55 p.m. (Saturday): The ship’s bridge initiates emergency protocols. Tracking data shows the vessel making a sharp 180-degree turn to return to the coordinates of the incident. “The ship tilted so hard when it made the U-turn that things slid off my nightstand,” one passenger recalled.

The ship’s bridge initiates emergency protocols. Tracking data shows the vessel making a sharp 180-degree turn to return to the coordinates of the incident. “The ship tilted so hard when it made the U-turn that things slid off my nightstand,” one passenger recalled. 1:15 a.m. (Sunday): An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod arrives on scene to begin an aerial search, supported by boat crews from Station Provincetown.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod arrives on scene to begin an aerial search, supported by boat crews from Station Provincetown. 4:00 a.m. (Sunday): After four hours of active searching alongside the Coast Guard, Norwegian Breakaway is released to continue on to Boston.

After four hours of active searching alongside the Coast Guard, Norwegian Breakaway is released to continue on to Boston. 11:30 a.m. (Sunday): The ship docks at the Port of Boston, about four hours behind its scheduled arrival time.

The ship docks at the Port of Boston, about four hours behind its scheduled arrival time. 12:05 p.m. (Sunday): The U.S. Coast Guard officially suspends the search pending the arrival of new information.

Search Suspended

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England announced the suspension of the search on Sunday afternoon. After an overnight and morning operation involving multiple aircraft and surface vessels, no sign of the crew member was found.

Water temperatures off the Massachusetts coast at the time of the incident were between 45°F and 50°F. In these conditions, the likelihood of survival diminishes very quickly with time, as cold-water exhaustion typically sets in within minutes.

On board, guests described a chilling scene as crew members sealed off decks 7 and 8 while massive searchlights scanned the black water.

“Watching the Coast Guard helicopter hover so low to the water with its own spotlight was the most sobering thing I’ve ever seen on a vacation,” said one passenger on the ship.

The ship’s captain provided frequent updates over the intercom, emphasizing the gravity of the situation for the ship’s 1,600+ crew members. One passenger stated, “The Captain’s voice sounded like it was cracking during the 2:00 a.m. update. You could tell he was devastated.”

Impact on Operations

The late arrival led to significant delays for the next voyage. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) issued a text alert to embarking passengers informing them that check-in for the Sunday afternoon sailing would be pushed back.

Revised Check-in Window: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Logistics: Luggage drop-off was available early, but guests were asked to leave the terminal area to avoid overcrowding while the ship was cleared.

This tragedy is the second overboard incident involving a Norwegian Cruise Line crew member in less than three weeks, following a similar event on the Norwegian Viva on April 9.

Norwegian Breakaway is currently homeported in Boston, offering a regular schedule of 7-day cruises to Bermuda.