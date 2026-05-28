New Disney Cruise Line Doorway Decoration Rules Starting June 3

If your packing list for a Disney cruise involves a healthy dose of cabin doorway decorations, you might need to double-check the rules.

Disney Cruise Line is rolling out a sweeping fleet-wide policy update effective June 3, 2026. While your cabin door magnets are perfectly safe, Disney is officially drawing the line at how far out into the hallway your decorations can go.

Here is exactly what is changing, what rules are simply being enforced a little harder, and what it all means for your upcoming sailing.

The New Rule on Disney’s Website

The biggest change arriving on the official Disney Cruise Line FAQ page targets just how far those decorations can extend.

Over the last few years, stateroom door decorating has been taken to another level. I’m always amazed at some of the creativity that goes into making someone’s door really stand out.

It’s almost like its own onboard excursion just perusing hallways to see some of these decorations.

It has become common to see entire stretches of hallways, nearby corridor walls, and even ceilings covered in decorative curtains, blinking string lights, and pictures.

But starting next month, Disney is putting a stop to the hallway décor, or at least part of it. The updated guideline states:

“Decorations should only be placed on doors and are not permitted on corridor walls or ceilings.”

So I’m guessing the wall on the right is now off limits. (In addition to the magnets above and below the FEs) pic.twitter.com/Qi3PPV3OsN — Jon Bisceglia 🐸 🇺🇸 (@dumbfrog) May 28, 2026

Existing Rules to Keep in Mind (With a $100 Fee)

While the hallway and ceiling ban is the only brand-new restriction hitting your decorations, there are several other rules to keep in mind.

If you violate these guidelines and cause permanent damage to ship property, Disney will now hold you financially responsible. According to the updated terms, guests who damage stateroom doors or trim will face a $100 fee per incident to cover the cost of repairs.

To keep your shipboard account free of any surprise charges, keep these existing rules in mind:

Magnets only, no tape: Traditional magnets on your metal cabin door are still perfectly welcome. Just don’t use tape, command strips, or gel adhesives, as these frequently peel or damage the door’s paint finish.

Traditional magnets on your metal cabin door are still perfectly welcome. Just don’t use tape, command strips, or gel adhesives, as these frequently peel or damage the door’s paint finish. No over-the-door organizers: This is mostly for the bathroom doors inside the cabins, but over-the-door hanging organizers are entirely prohibited because the metal brackets scratch the door trim.

This is mostly for the bathroom doors inside the cabins, but over-the-door hanging organizers are entirely prohibited because the metal brackets scratch the door trim. Using fan-favorite “fish extenders” (the decorative metal fish or seahorse outside cabin doors) are still allowed.

No sound and video: Out of courtesy to your hallway neighbors who are trying to sleep, your decorations cannot feature any video displays or sound elements.

Out of courtesy to your hallway neighbors who are trying to sleep, your decorations cannot feature any video displays or sound elements. Wood finish reminder: If you book a Concierge stateroom on the Disney Dream or the Disney Fantasy, keep in mind that these specific doors feature a wood finish, meaning magnets will not stick to them anyway.

What Else is Changing Fleet-Wide?

Disney is using this update to clean up more than just the hallways. The policy update on May 28, 2026, included a few other notable changes to the general packing list:

Carry-On Alcohol Reductions: The adult beverage carry-on allowance is dropping from two bottles down to one single bottle of wine or champagne (or one six-pack of beer) per person at initial embarkation.

The adult beverage carry-on allowance is dropping from two bottles down to one single bottle of wine or champagne (or one six-pack of beer) per person at initial embarkation. Port of Call Purchases: Any wine or beer purchased at your destination ports will now be held by ship security until the end of your cruise.

Any wine or beer purchased at your destination ports will now be held by ship security until the end of your cruise. Lower Corkage Fees: The shipboard corkage fee has dropped from $29 down to $20 per bottle.

The shipboard corkage fee has dropped from $29 down to $20 per bottle. Photo Gear Limitations: Selfie sticks, camera extension poles, and oversized tripods have officially been added to the prohibited items list for safety and guest comfort.

The Implementation Schedule

According to Disney travel experts, the rules will go into effect on a staggered schedule as each ship begins its first voyage on or after June 3: