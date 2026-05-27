Another Cruise Ship Is Getting a Tattoo Parlor

When Margaritaville at Sea’s next new cruise ship, Beachcomber, debuts in Miami, it will have a tattoo studio and all new St. Somewhere Spa & Salon.

Beachcomber will offer four- to eight-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Miami starting in early 2027. The ship will have the next iteration of the Permanent Reminder Tattoo Studio.

Permanent Reminder Tattoo Studio

Permanent Reminder Tattoo Studio on Beachcomber will have an expanded footprint and roster of world-class artists.

The studio, which is one of the most in-demand experiences at sea, will give guests the opportunity to create custom artwork inspired by a milestone, memory or simply the spirit of the trip itself.

It will be located adjacent to the ship’s all-new Polynesian Lounge, the design reflects the venue’s tiki-inspired atmosphere.

St. Somewhere Spa

St. Somewhere Spa & Salon will build on the cruise line’s signature spa experience with a refreshed design and a stronger connection to the water.

Treatment rooms are positioned for ocean views, while relaxation lounges and quiet spaces allow guests to settle in before or after their services.

The menu blends Margaritaville’s signatures including the “Lost Shaker of Salt Scrub” with new, Beachcomber-exclusive treatments and a range of other massages, facials and salon services.

Martha Brabham, Vice President of Design at Margaritaville at Sea, gave the following statement:

“Beachcomber is helping bring the next evolution of Margaritaville at Sea to life across every part of the guest journey, with wellness playing a central role.

“From the spa and salon to the fitness and tattoo studios, these venues are designed to feel welcoming, comfortable and connected to the energy of being at sea. Guests can spend the day slowing down, staying active or commemorating their trip in a way that’s uniquely personal.”

Beachcomber will be the third cruise ship in Margaritaville at Sea’s fleet when the ship debuts in early 2027.