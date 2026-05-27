Port of Seattle Approves Norwegian Cruise Deal That Promises 325,000 Passengers Annually

The Port of Seattle Commission has just approved a long-term lease amendment with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), which will extend the company’s presence in Seattle through 2035.

The contract requires the brand’s cruise lines to bring a minimum of 325,000 paying passengers to the city every year for the next nine years.

This agreement helps secure an estimated $116 million in revenue for the Port over the next decade.

On top of that, if the partnership meets certain environmental targets, there is an option to extend the contract through 2045, bringing total revenues for the port up to $316 million.

What the Passenger Guarantee Means for Seattle

Seattle has had a colorful history when it comes to the cruise industry. And while protests have attempted to thwart the city’s port plans, cruise ships are a big part of the area’s economy.

Much of Seattle’s tourism is seasonal. Visitor numbers change throughout the year, especially surrounding the busy Alaskan cruise season.

This contract changes that dynamic for Seattle by locking in a mandatory floor for downtown foot traffic.

To put the 325,000-passenger guarantee into perspective, it represents enough people to fill Seattle’s Lumen Field nearly five times over the course of the cruise season.

Because the contract specifically counts “revenue passengers,” this number only includes paying guests. The thousands of crew members who also step off the ships to buy food, use local transport, and shop downtown will add to that total.

For waterfront restaurants, local hotels, and transportation providers, this guarantee gives a little more financial security.

Operations at Pier 66

The agreement keeps NCLH’s homeport presence at the Bell Street Cruise Terminal at Pier 66, located directly on the downtown waterfront. For the 2026 season, NCLH will homeport four vessels here:

Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Joy

Oceania Riviera

There are more than 70 ship calls scheduled for NCLH brands this season.

“The Port of Seattle’s cruise sector is a particularly bright spot in our business lines, with growing passenger numbers, revenues, and benefit for the community,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Sam Cho. “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has been an outstanding partner to the Port of Seattle for more than a quarter of a century, and I am pleased to support this new agreement today.”

Environmental Goals

But money isn’t the only important part of this agreement that matters. NCLH’s long-term future at Pier 66 depends on whether the cruise line meets strict environmental performance targets as well.

The extension options from 2036 to 2045 are not automatic and require sustainability progress.

Under the amended terms, NCLH will work with the Port on a demonstration project to test sustainable, non-fossil maritime fuels. The cruise line has also agreed to a goal of 100% zero-emission shoreside operations by 2030.

So, while Norwegian tries to maintain steady and consistent cruise passenger traffic in Seattle, the company will also be pairing that with sustainability projects to make sure the commitment with the port will last for many more years to come.