Seven Seas Voyager Receives Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced that Seven Seas Voyager has returned to service after receiving a multi-million dollar renovation during a 25 day dry dock.

Seven Seas Voyager returned to service on May 21, 2026 and now has reimagined suites, refreshed public spaces, enhanced dining experiences, and the introduction of the Epicurean Enrichment Studio.

The cruise ship’s Signature, Grand, Voyager and Seven Seas suites have received a full redesign, including a new bathtub and separate shower.

Guests will also enjoy revitalized public spaces throughout the ship such as the Pool Grill, which has been fully renovated to include a new pizzeria concept serving handcrafted pizzas made with premium ingredients as a casual, including a new evening option.

Additional enhancements on the ship include refreshments and refurbishments for the Atrium, Prime 7, Chartreuse, and the library, as well as the relocation of Coffee Connection to a new mid-ship location on Deck 5.

One of the biggest enhancements to Seven Seas Voyager is the debut of Epicurean Enrichment Studio. This new venue will launch on the ship on June 28, 2026 and offer destination-inspired culinary programing and hands-on demonstrations. It first debuted on Seven Seas Mariner at the end of 2025.

Wesley D’Silva, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises, gave the following statemen about the renovation:

“The transformation of Seven Seas Voyager marks another exciting milestone for Regent, as we further elevate the standard of all-inclusive, ultra-luxury cruising across the fleet.”

“From enhanced dining venues and immersive new culinary experiences to beautifully redesigned suites, every element of the refurbishment has been carefully considered to enrich the guest experience while preserving the warmth and elegance our guests know and love about Seven Seas Voyager.”