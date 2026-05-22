Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineAnother Carnival Cruise Ship Gets a Non-Smoking Casino

Another Carnival Cruise Ship Gets a Non-Smoking Casino

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Normally Carnival cruise ships receive new features when the vessels go into dry dock every three to five years, depending on the ship’s age.

Carnival Glory

However, Carnival Cruise Line was able to add new features to Carnival Glory over the past several weeks while the ship was in service sailing to The Bahamas.

Starting today, Carnival Glory now sports a non-smoking casino, a much needed feature that Carnival has been adding ships over the last few years.

non smoking casino Carnival Glory

In addition to the new casino, the ship also has a new Club O2. Club O2 is a dedicated space on board that’s just for teenagers.

o2

Carnival Glory is currently sailing from Port Canaveral offering three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas. The three-night cruises depart every Friday with the four-night sailings leaving every Monday afternoon.

The majority of the three-night cruises stop at Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest port that opened last year in The Bahamas. The four-night cruises add an additional stop in Nassau. Both itineraries have one sea day.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineAnother Carnival Cruise Ship Gets a Non-Smoking Casino
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