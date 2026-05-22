Another Carnival Cruise Ship Gets a Non-Smoking Casino

Normally Carnival cruise ships receive new features when the vessels go into dry dock every three to five years, depending on the ship’s age.

However, Carnival Cruise Line was able to add new features to Carnival Glory over the past several weeks while the ship was in service sailing to The Bahamas.

Starting today, Carnival Glory now sports a non-smoking casino, a much needed feature that Carnival has been adding ships over the last few years.

In addition to the new casino, the ship also has a new Club O2. Club O2 is a dedicated space on board that’s just for teenagers.

Carnival Glory is currently sailing from Port Canaveral offering three- and four-night cruises to The Bahamas. The three-night cruises depart every Friday with the four-night sailings leaving every Monday afternoon.

The majority of the three-night cruises stop at Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest port that opened last year in The Bahamas. The four-night cruises add an additional stop in Nassau. Both itineraries have one sea day.