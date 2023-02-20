Carnival’s Cruise Ship Upgrade/Dry Dock Schedule 2023-2024

Every few years, Carnival Cruise Line sends their cruise ships to dry dock for routine maintenance and to add new features on the vessels. Older ships are sent to dry dock every three years with newer vessels going once every five years on average.



When cruise ships go into dry dock, they not only receive routine maintenance to keep the ships running in top shape, but also get cosmetic changes like new carpet, lighting, wall coverings, tile work, more power outlets in cabins etc. New restaurants and features are often added, especially to older ships that have more limited options for dining.

Here is Carnival Cruise Line’s current upgrade/dry dock schedule through the end of 2024. Carnival currently has seven ships scheduled to head to the shipyard over the next 18 months. All dates were verified with Carnival Cruise Line as of February 2023.

Carnival Pride – April 2023 – May 2023

Carnival Freedom – October 4-22, 2023, the ship will be receiving a new Whale Tail Funnel

Carnival Paradise – October 2023

Carnival Glory – March 2024 – May 2024

Carnival Legend – April 2024 – May 2024

Carnival Splendor – August 2024

Carnival Panorama – September 2024 – October 2024

View Today’s Top Carnival Price Drops

Sponsored Links



Carnival Cruise ships listed in alphabetical order with no dry docks/upgrades scheduled and the last time they were in dry dock:

Carnival Breeze – March 2022 -April 2022

Carnival Celebration – New ship, never been in dry dock

Carnival Conquest – September 2022 – October 2022

Carnival Dream – February 2022 – March 2022

Carnival Elation – January 2023 – February 2023

Carnival Horizon – December 2021 – January 2022

Carnival Liberty – September 2021

Carnival Luminosa – September 2022 – October 2022

Carnival Magic – May 2021

Carnival Miracle – October 2022 – November 2022

Carnival Radiance – October 2021

Carnival Spirit – August 2021 – September 2021

Carnival Sunrise – April 2022 – May 2022

Carnival Sunshine – October 2021 – November 2021

Carnival Valor – July 2021

Carnival Vista – March 2021

Mardi Gras – Newer ship, never been in dry dock