Carnival’s Cruise Ship Upgrade/Dry Dock Schedule 2023-2024

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Every few years, Carnival Cruise Line sends their cruise ships to dry dock for routine maintenance and to add new features on the vessels. Older ships are sent to dry dock every three years with newer vessels going once every five years on average.
Carnival Cruise Line's ship upgrade/dry dock schedule
When cruise ships go into dry dock, they not only receive routine maintenance to keep the ships running in top shape, but also get cosmetic changes like new carpet, lighting, wall coverings, tile work, more power outlets in cabins etc. New restaurants and features are often added, especially to older ships that have more limited options for dining.

Here is Carnival Cruise Line’s current upgrade/dry dock schedule through the end of 2024.  Carnival currently has seven ships scheduled to head to the shipyard over the next 18 months.  All dates were verified with Carnival Cruise Line as of February 2023.

Carnival Pride – April 2023 – May 2023
Carnival Freedom – October 4-22, 2023, the ship will be receiving a new Whale Tail Funnel
Carnival Paradise – October 2023
Carnival Glory – March 2024 – May 2024
Carnival Legend – April 2024 – May 2024
Carnival Splendor – August 2024
Carnival Panorama – September 2024 – October 2024
Carnival Cruise ships listed in alphabetical order with no dry docks/upgrades scheduled and the last time they were in dry dock:

Carnival Breeze – March 2022 -April 2022
Carnival Celebration – New ship, never been in dry dock
Carnival Conquest – September 2022 – October 2022
Carnival Dream – February 2022 – March 2022
Carnival Elation – January 2023 – February 2023
Carnival Horizon – December 2021 – January 2022
Carnival Liberty – September 2021
Carnival Luminosa – September 2022 – October 2022
Carnival Magic – May 2021
Carnival Miracle – October 2022 – November 2022
Carnival Radiance – October 2021
Carnival Spirit – August 2021 – September 2021
Carnival Sunrise – April 2022 – May 2022
Carnival Sunshine – October 2021 – November 2021
Carnival Valor – July 2021
Carnival Vista – March 2021
Mardi Gras – Newer ship, never been in dry dock

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
