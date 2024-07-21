Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Makes Free Drink Easier to Redeem

Carnival Cruise Line Makes Free Drink Easier to Redeem

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has changed the way their frequent cruisers can redeem their complimentary drink that they earn on every cruise.

Carnival cruise ship

Carnival cruisers who are Gold, Platinum and Diamond VIFP (Very Important Fun Person) receive a complimentary drink on every cruise that is five days or longer.

Gold are cruisers who have earned at least 25 points, Platinum are those with at least 75 points, and Diamond are cruisers who have earned 200+ points. Cruisers earn one point for each night of the cruise.

Up until yesterday, the complimentary drink was only available on the last night of the cruise after 5 pm for Gold members.  Platinum and Diamond members received their free drink during the SeaDay Brunch.

Now, Gold, Platinum and Diamond members can redeem their free drink at anytime during the cruise.

The complimentary drink is now a Welcome Aboard – Welcome Home beverage. The first drink they is order will automatically be complimentary and they can order it anywhere on the ship.

When they order a drink, the bartender will see that they have a complimentary drink and they will not be charged.

The free drink can also be redeemed at Java Blue Cafe for a specialty coffee or milkshake.

This change applies to all Carnival cruises no matter which homeport you sail out of. Some homeports have restrictions on the cruise line’s CHEERS! package but that does not apply since the drink is complimentary.

This change was first announced by Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald a couple days ago. 

Yesterday, he gave an update on this change saying that the cruise line tweaked the process a bit making the free drink easier to use.

Carnival Cruise Line is the second largest cruise line in the world and they sail from more homeports in the U.S. than any other line.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
