Every Carnival Ship Sailing from Galveston: The Full Lineup Through 2028

Right now, Carnival Cruise Line operates more cruises out of Galveston than any other cruise line. Over 400 different sailings with Carnival are currently available out of the Texas port, and more options are coming.

For people living in Texas and the surrounding states, the Carnival cruise options mean more choices and the convenience of driving to the port instead of flying.

With the recent announcement of the 6,600-max capacity Carnival Tropicale arriving in 2028, Galveston will soon be home to two of the largest ships in the entire Carnival fleet. The new arrival will join its fellow Excel-class sister ship, Carnival Jubilee, which already calls the port home.

Whether you’re looking for a quick 4-day Mexico getaway or a longer 14-day cruise, here is the Carnival lineup for the Port of Galveston through 2028 as it stands right now.

What’s Sailing Right Now (2026)

Carnival Jubilee: The current flagship. She runs 7-day Western Caribbean loops to Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatán. Starting September 2026, she adds 6- and 8-day trips to the Bahamas.

The current flagship. She runs 7-day Western Caribbean loops to Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Roatán. Starting September 2026, she adds 6- and 8-day trips to the Bahamas. Carnival Breeze: The go-to for 4- and 5-day “Fun Ship” getaways to Mexico and the Western Caribbean. In May 2027, she’ll switch to longer 7-day cruises hitting the new “Isla Tropicale” (formerly Mahogany Bay).

The go-to for 4- and 5-day “Fun Ship” getaways to Mexico and the Western Caribbean. In May 2027, she’ll switch to longer 7-day cruises hitting the new “Isla Tropicale” (formerly Mahogany Bay). Carnival Dream: Offers the most flexibility with 6- to 8-day cruises. She also offers a couple 14-day “Carnival Journeys” for those wanting a much longer voyage. Some go all the way to Puerto Rico and St Kitts (January 2027).

Offers the most flexibility with 6- to 8-day cruises. She also offers a couple 14-day “Carnival Journeys” for those wanting a much longer voyage. Some go all the way to Puerto Rico and St Kitts (January 2027). Carnival Legend: Perfect for those who want more than a weekend but less than a full week, focusing on 4- to 10-day Western Caribbean trips.

The 2026–2028 Lineup Out of Galveston

A few changes in the ships sailing out of Texas will take place at the end of this year and into next year as Carnival rotates newer and larger ships into the Texas market:

Carnival Miracle (October 2026): Arrives to offer a nice mix of 4-day Mexico sailings and 10-day voyages that visit Panama, Honduras, and Costa Rica.

Arrives to offer a nice mix of 4-day Mexico sailings and 10-day voyages that visit Panama, Honduras, and Costa Rica. Carnival Horizon (May 2027): Joins the fleet with 4-, 5-, and 8-day Western Caribbean cruises including Jamaica and Grand Cayman.

Joins the fleet with 4-, 5-, and 8-day Western Caribbean cruises including Jamaica and Grand Cayman. Carnival Sunshine (November 2027): Running everything from short Western Caribbean 4- and 5-day sailings to 10-day itineraries reaching Costa Rica and Panama.

Running everything from short Western Caribbean 4- and 5-day sailings to 10-day itineraries reaching Costa Rica and Panama. Carnival Spirit (November 2027): With just a handful of sailings from Galveston, Spirit will offer two 4-day cruises and 3 10-day cruises before homeporting in Tampa.

With just a handful of sailings from Galveston, Spirit will offer two 4-day cruises and 3 10-day cruises before homeporting in Tampa. Carnival Tropicale (2028): The fifth Excel-class ship in the fleet arrives to sail alongside Jubilee. Itineraries have not been revealed yet, but Cruiser Fever will report on this as soon as the information becomes available.

Carnival Not Messing Around in Texas

Carnival has been sailing out of this port for over 25 years, and they aren’t shy about why they keep sending their best ships here. According to Carnival President Christine Duffy, the Texas market is a huge part of the company’s future.

The real proof of that commitment comes in 2028. That is when Galveston becomes the only port to have two of Carnival’s Excel-class ships (Jubilee and Tropicale) sailing at the exact same time.

It’s about more than just having the biggest ships, though. It’s about the fact that over 7.5 million people can drive less than 2 hours to the terminal without ever dealing with an airport.

Even as other cruise lines move ships to the Texas port as well, Carnival is still the largest cruise provider, and more options for cruisers are on the way.

Read more: Galveston Will Be Able to Dock 7 Ships at Once by 2025