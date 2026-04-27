MSC Cruises’ Next New Ship Will Have an Open-Air Theme Park

When MSC Cruises’ next new cruise ship, MSC World Asia, debuts later this year, it will have an open-air theme park and award-winning entertainment for the entire family.

MSC World Asia will have a reimagined Harbour outdoor park, the interactive MSC Luna Park Arena, The Clubhouse family activity hub and an expanded Doremiland kids club spanning more than 10,000 square feet.

The ship will have new experiences that range from game shows to roller skating to LEGO activations.

MSC Luna Park

The MSC Luna Park on MSC World Asia will be the most innovative, interactive and versatile venues. Using innovative digital technology, the entire floor transforms into an interactive arena, allowing guests to compete in dynamic, immersive gaming experience.

The venue will host three original game shows: Code Breakers, a fast-paced mission to crack a secret code; Labyrinth, a challenge of intelligence, strategy and orientation; and Chart Toppers, a lively music quiz.

The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse will be the central hub for active family entertainment. It will have a dedicated LEGO Family Zone, roller skating, bumper cars, sports, and wellness sessions led by professional coaches.

This area will also have:

New popup concept, Extra Record Live

Guinness World Records

MasterChef at Sea Juniors

Out of Control, a brand-new timed obstacle challenge

Doremix Family Disco

The Harbour

The Harbour will have an Adventure Trail rope course and the longest dry slide at sea to Europe’s first over-water swing, Cliffhanger.

Waterslides at the Harbour will include Twin Racer and U Drop that will thrill cruisers of all ages.

The Play Deck will be a relaxed outdoor space for younger cruisers and a place for the entire family to come together.

The Harbour blends tradition with modern design and is brought to life through live activities, the LEGO Parade, and daily entertainment. As the sun sets, The Harbour transforms into a glowing outdoor theme park, offering an extended evening program.

Doremiland

The Doremiland on Deck 19 will span over 10,000 square feet. It will have two new LEGO rooms including one inspired by iconic landmarks and culture across Asia.

The spaces here include everything from Baby Club developed with Chicco, to Junior and Teens Clubs featuring state-of-the-art technology, the latest gaming experiences, a full arcade and MSC Formula Racer simulator.

Families can choose supervised childcare or shared experiences designed to create unforgettable moments together.

MSC Cruises Vice President of Entertainment Steve Leatham gave the following statement:

“As a family-owned company, MSC Cruises knows what it takes to keep the whole family happy on holiday, with tailored family entertainment activities and facilities for guests of all ages. On board MSC World Asia, family entertainment will reach new heights – bigger, bolder and more innovative than ever. Featuring our widest range of programs yet, alongside immersive, interactive and personalized experiences for everyone from toddlers to teens, families can expect truly extraordinary moments at sea.”

MSC Cruises Family Entertainment Development Director Matteo Mancini added:

“For us, the greatest reward is seeing the joy on families’ faces when they discover something completely new. On MSC World Asia, every experience has been designed to surprise, inspire and spark imagination. We’ve pushed creativity to new limits, and we’re confident guests will leave genuinely amazed.”

MSC World Asia will sail seven-night itineraries to some of the Mediterranean’s most sought-after destinations including Barcelona, Marseille, Messina, Civitavecchia for Rome, Naples and Valletta.