Viking’s New 142-Day Cruise From Florida Visits Hawaii, Bora Bora, and Australia

Viking has announced their latest epic world cruise that will depart from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 21, 2028 and have overnight port stops in 16 cities.

The nearly five-month cruise will take place on Viking Vesta and visit 31 countries on six continents. It will include 62 guided tours and end in London on May 12, 2029.

After a stop in the Caribbean, the cruise ship will sail through the Panama Canal and visit Los Angeles before heading to Hawaii. From Hawaii, the cruise will continue on to the French Polynesia with stops in Tahiti, Bora Bora, and the Cook Islands.

Viking Vesta will then stop in five ports in New Zealand and six in Australia. From there, the ship heads to Asia with visits to Indonesia, Singapore, Sir Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Maldives.

The cruise will sail around Africa and stop at 12 countries along the way, this includes an overnight in Cape Town. South Africa.

The final stretch of the cruise will be visits to Portugal, Spain, and France before arriving in Greenwich, England 142 days later.

A map of this incredible cruise can be seen below.

Guests can also extend their cruise by adding on a 28-day extension that will visit 21 additional ports of call across Northern Europe and Scandinavia before ending in Stockholm.

The following is in included in cruise fares:

WiFi

One tour in every port

All dining

Drinks during meals

Complimentary spa access

View Best Prices on Viking

In addition, from now through May 31, 2026, Viking is offering North American travelers special savings on 2028-2029 World Cruises, including:

Free business class airfare and transfers

$4,000 per couple shore excursion credit

$4,000 per couple shipboard credit for returning guests

Complimentary Silver Spirits Beverage Package

While on board, Viking offers extensive cultural enrichment through onboard lectures and entertainment, including the Viking Resident Historian program.

Guests can immerse themselves in the world’s cultures during included excursions that provide unmatched insight into daily life and opportunities to connect with local culture, traditions and communities.

Torstein Hagen, Executive Chairman of Viking, gave the following statement about the cruise line’s World Cruises:

“Our approach has always been to focus on the destination. Our World Cruises are thoughtfully designed for curious travelers who have the time and desire to experience dozens of phenomenal destinations around the globe in one seamless journey.”

Prices for this 142-day World Cruise start at $65,999 per person, based on double occupancy. Every cabin on Viking’s ocean ships have a balcony.