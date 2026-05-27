Norwegian Cruise Line Gives Opening Date for New Waterpark

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the opening date for their massive new waterpark that is being built on their private island in The Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay.

Great Tides Waterpark at Great Stirrup Cay will open on September 4, 2026 when Norwegian Luna visits the island during a seven-night cruise to the Caribbean.

Tickets for day passes to the waterpark will open for bookings on May 28, 2026. Guests will also be able to purchase private cabanas that accommodate up to six guests.

Great Tides Waterpark will be a six acre area that will have 19 waterslides and three all-new food trucks. At the center of the waterpark will be a 170-foot Tidal Tower featuring Breakwater Blasters.

Breakwater Blasters will be water coasters with downhill drops and uphill blasts as guests ride an inner tube. Whitewater Dash will have two body slides, and Rapid Mat Racers will have two mat slides and a selection of tube slides.

Additional highlights will include:

Cliffside Cove, home to the industry’s first and highest cliff jumps

The Great Slide, the Caribbean’s only four-person body slide

Fearless Falls racing slides

The hidden Grotto Bar tucked beneath the action for prime viewing

Younger guests will be able to splash through Splash Cay, a 9,000-square-foot zone that’s just for kids.

Adventure seekers can float along the Wandering River, an over 800-foot, high-energy take on the classic lazy river.

The waterpark builds on the recent transformation of Great Stirrup Cay, which includes the expansive Great Life Lagoon, featuring a beach-style entry pool, swim-up bars and plenty of space to relax with ocean views.

Guests can also elevate their day at the adults-only Vibe Shore Club, enjoy family-friendly offerings like Splash Harbor and explore the island with ease with the island’s latest tram system.

Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“Great Stirrup Cay continues to evolve as the premier private island destination in the Bahamas, and we’re excited to officially open Great Tides Waterpark on September 4, 2026.

“With the best activities for families and for every type of traveler—from high-energy slides to laid-back lagoon experiences—guests can purchase their day passes ahead and lock in an unforgettable day on the most spectacular private island in the Caribbean beginning tomorrow.”