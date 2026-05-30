Princess Cruises Commits to More Ships in Singapore

Princess Cruises and the Singapore Tourism Board have announced a new partnership that will see the cruise line double the number of sailings from the city by 2030.

The new partnership will span from 2027 through 2030 and will welcome more than 150,000 guests on the following three Princess cruise ships: Diamond Princess, Sapphire Princess, and Grand Princess.

Princess Cruises’ 2027-28 Southeast Asia program will offer a curated collection of longer, destination-rich itineraries on Diamond Princess, connecting Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia.

Highlights include visits to 29 destinations across nine countries with cruises designed up to 28 days in length. This follows-on from a 2026-2027 season where Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess will homeport at the same time in Singapore from November 2026 to February 2027.

Ms Jean Ng, Assistant Chief Executive, Experience Development Group, Singapore Tourism Board, gave the following statement:

“This three-year partnership with Princess Cruises is testament to Singapore’s position as Asia’s premier cruise hub. Princess Cruises’ expanded deployment broadens our premium cruise experiences and supports our Tourism 2040 vision to drive quality tourism growth through a strong pipeline of differentiated products.

“With Asia Pacific emerging as a key growth region for cruising, Singapore is well-positioned to capture fly-cruise demand and connect the world to the best of Asia. We look forward to Princess Cruises bringing their exciting cruise itineraries to more travelers.”

Mr Matthew Rutherford, Vice President Asia Pacific, Princess Cruises, added:

“Singapore is a cornerstone of our Asia Pacific strategy and an exceptional homeport from which to expand regional footprint. This multi-year deployment underscores our confidence in Singapore’s connectivity and strong cruise ecosystem. We’re seeing growing demand for longer, more immersive journeys, and this program allows us to deliver richer itineraries across Southeast Asia and beyond while attracting more international guests to the region.”