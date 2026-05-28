Holland America Line Moving to Year-Round Cruises in Europe

Holland America Line will being offering year-round cruises in Europe starting in 2027-2028 when Nieuw Statendam remains in Europe year-round.

Dozens of cruises have been added to Nieuw Statendam’s schedule that will take the ship to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. The new itineraries have added over 70 new port days in Europe each year. The new deployment also includes two new cruises on Zuiderdam in Europe.

Nieuw Statendam will offer holiday sailings in December 2027 that include both overnights and extended stays on every itinerary.

A 13-day Baltic and Scandinavian Christmas Markets: Stockholm cruise sails roundtrip from Rotterdam or Dover, calling at Kiel, the gateway to Hamburg’s well-known Christmas markets, as well as Tallinn and Copenhagen.

A second 15-day holiday sailing spans the Christmas season, featuring overnights in Hamburg and Copenhagen.

During the winter and spring season, the cruise ship will sail to the Eastern and Western Mediterranean. These cruises will visit Spain, France, Italy, Greece and the Canary Islands.

The itineraries will range from seven- to 24-days in length, and cruises can be combined for more expansive sailings.

Sailings highlight the Mediterranean in a season when the pace is slower, the atmosphere is more intimate and each destination offers a more authentic connection.

Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line, gave the following statement:

“Europe continues to be one of the most sought-after destinations for our guests, and as a cruise line with Dutch roots, it’s a region we know incredibly well.

“Expanding to year-round Europe allows us to showcase a completely different side of the destination—one that is quieter, more immersive and deeply seasonal. From the festive charm of Christmas markets to a cooler and more relaxed Mediterranean region, winter offers a more authentic way to experience Europe.”