Celebrity Cruises Adding New Loyalty Benefits That Start in 2 Weeks

Celebrity Cruises is adding new loyalty benefits for their Captain’s Club Members that will go into effect on June 11, 2026.

Celebrity Cruises is adding new perks to their loyalty program for their most frequent cruisers. The cruise line is adding new milestone benefits that will be awarded at specific point levels.

Here is a look at the new benefits, for both Elite Plus and Zenith, that Celebrity cruisers will begin to enjoy in two weeks.

New benefits at 1,500 points

Once a guest reaches 1,500 points, they will receive 480 minutes of free Premium Wi-Fi. This is twice the minutes Elite Plus members currently receive on each cruise.

They will also get 20% off specialty dining, and one complimentary photo from Celebrity’s on-board photographers, and a surprise in-room amenity on their milestone cruise

New benefits at 2,250 points

Once a Celebrity Cruiser reaches 2,250 points, they will receive 720 minutes of free Premium Wi-Fi. This is an increase from the 240 minutes Elite Plus members currently receive.

Also on every cruise, they will receive 25% off specialty dining, two complimentary photos from Celebrity’s on-board photographers, and a complimentary “Extend Your Stay” experiences on disembarkation day where available. Once on their milestone cruise, they will also receive a surprise in-room amenity.

New benefits at 3,000 points

Once a Celebrity cruiser reaches Zenith status, they will receive 35% off specialty dining, three complimentary photos from the cruise line’s on-board photographers, and a surprise in-room amenity on their milestone sailing.

Double Zenith

Celebrity Cruises has also added new benefits at 6,000 points. In addition to the 3,000 Benefits Plus perks, guests receive a complimentary lunch at a specialty dining venue on embarkation day of each sailing, a specialty dinner on any day of their milestone sailing, and champagne delivered to celebrate their loyalty achievement.

Triple Zenith

For the most loyal Celebrity cruisers, the top benefits will kick in when they reach 9,000 points. In addition to the 3,000 Benefits Plus perks, they will stay in a Sky Suite for their complimentary seven-night Bermuda or Caribbean sailing.

They will also receive a specialty lunch on any day of every sailing, one specialty dinner on any day of their milestone sailing, and a champagne delivered to celebrate their loyalty achievement.

Captain’s Club members will begin to enjoy these new perks on June 11, 2026.