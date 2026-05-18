Explora Journeys Opens 2028 Cruises for Bookings

Explora Journeys has opened for bookings their summer 2028 cruises on all six cruise ships. EXPLORA VI will debut in August 2028, marking the first time all six ships in the cruise line’s fleet are sailing at the same time.

Explora Journeys will visit 178 destinations in 27 countries during the summer of 2028. The cruises will visit Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, Alaska, Turkey and the Mediterranean.

Here is a look at where all six ships from Explora Journeys will sail to in 2028.

EXPLORA I

From April through October, the ship will visit six countries and 25 destinations in the Mediterranean from island constellations of the Aegean to the sculpted shores of the Adriatic.

Guests can uncover the Cyclades, the Dodecanese and the Turkish Coast, experiencing the nightlife of Mykonos with a late departure and the cultural vibrancy of Istanbul with an overnight stay.

EXPLORA II

Exploring the sun-drenched Western Mediterranean, North Africa and the French and Italian Rivieras, the ship will visit 36 destinations across Iberia and the Atlantic edge from April through October.

Itineraries range from the vibrant Balearic Islands to the lush landscapes of Madeira, featuring an overnight stay in Lisbon and late departures from eight ports that include:

Ibiza

Capri

Casablanca

EXPLORA III

EXPLORA III will return to Alaska from May through September, and visit 20 destinations across the USA and Canada.

Itineraries feature scenic sailings through the Inside Passage and the Gulf of Alaska, providing an unparalleled vantage point for the Hubbard Glacier alongside calls to Juneau, Skagway and smaller communities such as Wrangell and Klawock.

EXPLORA IV

From May through October, the ship will visit Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea, stopping at 51 destinations across 15 countries.

Guests can cycle along the historic canals of Amsterdam or stroll the royal parks of Stockholm during immersive overnight stays, while 11 maiden calls, including Runavík in the Faroe Islands and Djúpivogur in Iceland.

EXPLORA V

Between May and September, the ship will explore the Baltic Sea, the Norwegian fjords and the North Atlantic before reaching the volcanic coastlines of Iceland and Greenland.

The ship will then repositiong to the North American Eastern Seaboard for the autumn foliage, with overnights in New York City and Quebec City and late departures from Halifax and Boston.

EXPLORA VI

In August 2028, the newest ship in the fleet will sail its maiden journey from Rome to Barcelona. The ship will spend the next few months sailing to Sicily, Sardinia and the French Riviera.

In October and November, the ship heads into the Adriatic to discover the historic ports of Trogir and Dubrovnik and the UNESCO-protected Bay of Kotor.

Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, said the following:

“This new Journeys Collection is a true celebration of all that Explora Journeys stands for, fulfilling our long-held vision of six ships sailing the world’s oceans by 2028. By opening sales today, we are inviting our guests to secure their place in what will be a landmark year.

“The completion of our fleet allows us to offer even greater geographic breadth and deeper immersion into each region, providing our guests with an unparalleled choice of transformative ocean Journeys and an even richer expression of the Ocean State of Mind.”