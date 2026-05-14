Carnival Issues Traffic Warning for Two Upcoming Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has sent out a notice to guests who are on two upcoming cruises about construction that could cause traffic issues as they head to their ship.

The letter went out to guests who are booked on the May 16 sailing on Carnival Jubilee and the May 18 sailing on Carnival Breeze.

Galveston Roadway Construction

Both cruise ships are departing from Cruise Terminal 25 (CT25) in Galveston, Texas. There is currently construction underway along sections of Harborside Drive, the main road by the cruise terminal.

Carnival is asking guests to check traffic conditions in the area on their day of embarkation. This is so they can adjust their route accordingly as there will be lane closures.

The cruise line also is asking guests who are driving and parking at the port to proceed directly to their parking location with their luggage and travel companions.

A complimentary shuttle will be available to take guests to the cruise terminal. The shuttle service is not applicable for guests who will be parking at Express Lot and SMP Garage.

For guests who will be dropped off at the port, Carnival said to ask drivers to enter the terminal via 22nd Street and exit via 23rd Street.

There will be no vehicular access to Cruise Terminal 25 from the neighboring Cruise Terminal 28.

Carnival sent out the letter to help eliminate delays as guests arrive at their ship.

Carnival is also asking guests to adhere to their pre-selected Terminal Arrival Appointment time for a smooth embarkation experience.

For details on parking at the Port of Galveston, you can visit their website.