Viking Now Has an Electric Bus for Shore Excursions

Viking became the first river cruise line to operate a 100% electric motor coach when their first electric bus debuted this week in Vienna.

The Viking branded electric bus can carry up to 49 passengers, and it joins the cruise line’s existing fleet of motor coaches that support its destination-focused shore excursion program in Vienna.

Viking has plans to add more electric busses for deployment across Europe in the coming years.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement about this new electric bus:

“We have always been deliberately concerned about the environment, which is why we design our ships thoughtfully to reduce fuel consumption. As we begin to introduce electric motor coaches to our land operations, we are proud to extend our environmental commitment even further.

“Electric motor coaches are quieter and offer a zero-emission solution, and we look forward to operating them in many more Viking destinations in the coming months and years.”

The introduction of Viking’s first electric motor coach builds on the cruise line’s long-standing record of environmentally considerate innovation. In 2009, Viking became the first river line to use hybrid diesel-electric engines.

After this year, Viking will take delivery of the world’s first hydrogen powered ocean cruise ship, Viking Libra.