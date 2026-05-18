“It’s for Real?”: Cruise Cabin Steward Shocked by $5,000 Cash Tip  

A cabin steward named Jinky broke down in tears after being handed a $5,000 cash tip on a Virgin Voyages cruise ship.

In one of the most heartwarming parts of the now viral video, the stateroom attendant’s first reaction (after verifying that this was actually real) was to share the tip with her other crew members.

Some of the hardest working people on a cruise ship are the crew who take care of the thousands of cabins on board. It’s a daily grind, and a constant one, but at least one stateroom attendant has been rewarded for her efforts.

The Surprise Tip

The video, which has been racking up views online, captures the moment the crew member was surprised with the biggest tip she has ever received.

Jinky had already finished cleaning the stateroom earlier in the shift, but around 3:00 PM, she noticed the “ready for housekeeping” blue light at the cabin door.

When she walked inside the cabin, she had no idea her day was about to get a whole lot brighter.

In what must have been an awkward moment for Jinky, the passenger asked what her highest tip has been.

When Jinky replied that her highest tip so far had been $300, the passenger then held out a stack of cash and said, “How’s $5,000?”.

The passenger, known as Bluffin Bob online, explained that he had just won big in the ship’s onboard casino.

But instead of pocketing all the cash, he decided to pass it on to the “underappreciated” crew that he mistakenly calls “maids” in the video. (But hey, it’s his first cruise so we’ll give him a pass)

Jinky’s reaction was shock. She broke down in tears, in disbelief at what was happening, even asking “It’s for real?” to make sure this wasn’t a cruel prank of some kind.

But what truly showed her selfless spirit was the fact that she instantly asked if she could share the cash with her partner and fellow crew members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bluffin bob (@bluff)

Tipping Policy with Virgin Voyages

The cruise line famously bundles its standard service gratuities directly into the cruise fare to support the crew, explicitly telling passengers on its website in the FAQ section:

“Once your service gratuity is covered, that’s it. We keep things refreshingly simple: there’s no need to tip for drinks, dining, or spa treatments during your voyage.”

Because passengers are told they don’t need to reach for their wallets for day-to-day service, an extra cash drop like this is a pleasant surprise, especially this amount.