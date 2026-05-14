MSC Cruise Ship Adds New Grab-and-Go Food Options

MSC Cruises has added new grab-and-go good options on MSC Seashore during a recent dry dock. The cruise ship is now back at Port Canaveral sailing cruises to the Caribbean.

Two new complimentary grab-and-go food concepts are now open on the ship. The Chicken Man and Red Cactus BBQ & Ribs are located in some of the ship’s most popular spots.

The Chicken Man

The Chicken Man is a new addition to main pool deck on the ship. It offers walk-up service and a themed, shaded seating area on deck 18. The restaurant serves chicken tenders and a variety of chicken sandwiches alongside a selection of delicious dip options.

Red Cactus BBQ & Ribs

Red Cactus BBQ & Ribs is a walk-up option near the aft infinity pool on deck 8. It has a shaded seated area of its own, and is open for breakfast and lunch.

For breakfast, options include a barbecue burrito, pulled pork hash, eggs, country grits and biscuits.

At lunch, guests can choose from dishes like pulled pork, barbecue chicken, beef brisket, pork ribs and sausage, along with classic barbecue sides like burnt end mac and cheese, baked beans and buttermilk coleslaw. Banana pudding and a cookie pecan butter pie are available for dessert.

Bernhard Stacher, Senior Vice President Shipboard Hospitality Operations at MSC Cruises, said the following:

“We are proud to offer our guests a variety of dining options, from elegant main restaurants to international dining concepts and convenient buffet experiences, with MSC Cruises catering to every taste and temptation through unique and authentic gastronomic experiences.

“The introduction of these new grab-and-go options aboard MSC Seashore further reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing the guest experience.

“Our guests consistently tell us they value having a wide choice of dining available, so we are focused on delivering greater convenience and flexibility, making it easier than ever to experience carefully designed and meticulously crafted local favorites while making the most of the ship’s pools and the Caribbean’s endless sun.”

MSC Seashore is sailing three-, four-, and seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and The Bahamas from Port Canaveral. All cruises visit the cruise line’s private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.