Carnival Cruise Line Announces Fifth Excel-Class Ship is Heading to Galveston, Texas

Carnival Cruise Line is doubling down on its commitment to Texas. The cruise line has announced that its fifth Excel-class ship, Carnival Tropicale, will be homeporting in Galveston when it debuts in 2028.

Cruise Fever just reported last month that Galveston is expecting to be able to have seven ships at once in port by 2045. The port is already the busiest cruise port in the U.S. that is not based in Florida, and this move by Carnival shows that Galveston is not messing around.

Two Excel Ships

When Carnival Tropicale comes to Texas it will join another 183,000 gross ton ship in the class, Carnival Jubilee. Over 10,000 passengers will be able to sail out of Galveston on these two ships alone at double capacity. That’s over 12,000 at max capacity.

Carnival Jubilee has been sailing out of Texas since 2024 and is currently offering 7-day cruises to the Western Caribbean.

What’s New on Carnival Tropicale?

While the Excel-class is famous for the BOLT roller coaster and bold atriums, Carnival is introducing fresh ideas for this 2028 debut:

Sunsation Point: A brand-new themed zone that will serve as the heart of the ship’s outdoor recreation.

A brand-new themed zone that will serve as the heart of the ship’s outdoor recreation. WaterWorks Ultra: This next-generation waterpark is expected to be the largest and most feature-rich version in the entire fleet.

This next-generation waterpark is expected to be the largest and most feature-rich version in the entire fleet. Next-Gen Power: Like her sister ships, Tropicale will be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), taking advantage of Galveston’s specialized clean-fuel set up.

Carnival and Texas

Carnival has been a fixture in Galveston for over 26 years, recently celebrating a milestone of 10 million guests hosted at the port. By placing two of its three newest ships in the Lone Star State, Carnival is telling Texans that they have more options on “Fun Ships” coming soon.

“Texas has been at the heart of Carnival’s growth,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “This new Excel-class ship ensures we continue to deliver unforgettable experiences for our guests in and around the state.”

Reservation and itinerary details for Carnival Tropicale are expected to be released by late 2026. Until then, there are still four Carnival ships offering cruises out of Texas: Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Dream, and Carnival Legend.

Carnival Festivale, is the fourth Excel-class ship, set to debut in 2027. A homeport has not officially been announced for the ship just yet.