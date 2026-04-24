San Diego and Disney Cruise Line to Ramp Up Sailings Over Next 5 Years

The Port of San Diego and Disney Cruise Line just signed a new deal that will ramp up cruises over the next 5 years. In fact, the new plan is to double the number of sailings out of the California cruise port.

According to a press release from the Port of San Diego, this agreement keeps the two partners together through at least 2031.

Instead of Disney just visiting for a few months out of the year, they are now moving toward a much bigger, long-term setup.

Disney now has priority at the B Street Cruise Terminal. This gives them the schedule they would need to eventually hit a target of about 100 departures every year.

A big part of this deal is a “minimum guarantee.” Disney expects to bring more than 1 million passengers through the port over the life of the contract.

This is the first time in over 20 years a cruise line has given San Diego a guaranteed passenger number like that.

The idea is to make it easy for families to do a “Land and Sea” trip. Since the port is so close to Disneyland (90 minutes, depending on traffic), you can spend a few days at the park and then hop right on a ship for a quick getaway to Catalina Island or Mexico.

Currently, there are 65 sailings on the books between now and May 2027.

Starting in late 2026, San Diego will actually have two Disney ships in port at the same time. Disney Wonder will stay on as the main ship, while Disney Magic joins in for several weeks of shorter trips.

Port of San Diego Board of Port Commissioners, Chair Ann Moore, said this about the new agreement:

“We are grateful to continue our long-standing relationship with Disney Cruise Line. This agreement not only enhances business operations between the Port, Disney and all our cruise line partners – it also supports a thriving cruise industry that injects millions into the region’s economy and welcomes thousands of visitors to our waterfront each year.”