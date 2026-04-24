Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises Adds Staggered Embarkation to Cruises Out of Florida

Princess Cruises Adds Staggered Embarkation to Cruises Out of Florida

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises

A few weeks ago, Princess Cruises announced that they were adding Arrival Groups, aka staggered embarkation, on two cruise ships that were sailing to Alaska from Seattle this summer.

Star Princess

Now, Princess is adding Arrival Groups for cruises out of Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral. The cruise line said that guests will begin receiving communications regarding arrival groups if they are cruising from Florida.

Arrival Groups will be selected by guests or assigned by Princess Cruises and will determine what time guests should arrive for check in and embarkation.

Guests will receive an email approximately 30 days prior to their cruise with information about selecting their arrival time.

Guests with flight details (EZair or independent air) entered in the app or Manage Booking and guests with a Princess Cruise Plus hotel package will have an arrival time automatically assigned.

Princess arrival groups

Guests who do not provide those details can manually select the arrival group of their choice. All guests will have an arrival group automatically assigned prior to the cruise if they do not complete the process.

If no selection is made, an Arrival Group will be automatically assigned 24 hours before embarkation.

Why is Princess Cruises switching to Arrival Groups? The cruise line said that staggered check-in windows create a smoother embarkation for guests.

This allows for shorter wait times at the cruise terminal and a faster, stress free experience.

Below is a list of ports that Princess sails out of and when Arrival Groups will begin.

ports arrival groups

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises Adds Staggered Embarkation to Cruises Out of Florida
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