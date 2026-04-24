Princess Cruises Adds Staggered Embarkation to Cruises Out of Florida

A few weeks ago, Princess Cruises announced that they were adding Arrival Groups, aka staggered embarkation, on two cruise ships that were sailing to Alaska from Seattle this summer.

Now, Princess is adding Arrival Groups for cruises out of Fort Lauderdale and Port Canaveral. The cruise line said that guests will begin receiving communications regarding arrival groups if they are cruising from Florida.

Arrival Groups will be selected by guests or assigned by Princess Cruises and will determine what time guests should arrive for check in and embarkation.

Guests will receive an email approximately 30 days prior to their cruise with information about selecting their arrival time.

Guests with flight details (EZair or independent air) entered in the app or Manage Booking and guests with a Princess Cruise Plus hotel package will have an arrival time automatically assigned.

Guests who do not provide those details can manually select the arrival group of their choice. All guests will have an arrival group automatically assigned prior to the cruise if they do not complete the process.

If no selection is made, an Arrival Group will be automatically assigned 24 hours before embarkation.

Why is Princess Cruises switching to Arrival Groups? The cruise line said that staggered check-in windows create a smoother embarkation for guests.

This allows for shorter wait times at the cruise terminal and a faster, stress free experience.

Below is a list of ports that Princess sails out of and when Arrival Groups will begin.