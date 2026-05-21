Carnival Cruise Line Opens New Pool Area at Isla Tropicale in Roatan

Carnival Cruise Line opened a new pool area and recreational space at one of their private destinations in the Caribbean this week.

Mangrove Bay opened yesterday at Isla Tropicale in Roatan, Honduras, and the area includes a swim-up bar and splash pad for younger cruisers.

The pool includes a peninsula lined with cabanas and loungers that creates a premium space for guests, and poolside daybeds offering another way to relax.

Isla Tropicale, previously known as Mahogany Bay, has berths for two Carnival Corporation cruise ships to dock on the same day. The port area that opened in 2009 features 52 shops, local artisan kiosks, three restaurants, four bars, a scenic chairlift and oceanview cabanas.

Carnival recently announced a $93 million investment into improving the private port area. The port has welcome over 9 million guests since opening 17 years ago.

The beach earned the Honduras Blue Flag Award and a five-star rating in 2024 and 2025 for excellence in environmental management, water quality, safety, accessibility and sustainable tourism.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“Isla Tropicale marks another exciting investment in the largest group of exclusive cruise destinations, Paradise Collection by Carnival. New features, including the destination’s first pool area, will elevate the guest experience at Isla Tropicale. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Roatán and Honduras and expanding our positive economic impact in the region.”

Andrés Ehrler, minister of tourism of Honduras, added:

“Isla Tropicale reflects the continued importance of cruise tourism to Roatán and to Honduras. We value partnerships that support local jobs, create opportunities for businesses and help strengthen Roatán’s position as one of the Caribbean’s most welcoming destinations, and Carnival has done exactly that.”