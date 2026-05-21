Cruise Line’s New Cruises Will Spend 87% of Time in Port

Azamara Cruises has announced new cruises for the spring, summer, and fall of 2028 where their ships will spend 87% of the cruise in port.

Since the cruise line is an industry leader in destination experiences, the cruises will feature over 360 late night and overnight port visits. This represents 53% of all port days for the 2028 season.

Azamara will visit 12 new ports in Europe and Asia, and two of their ships, Azamara Quest and Azamara Onward, will receive renovations and refurbishments.

Cruises to Europe

Azamara will sail 85 cruises to Europe in 2028 that visit 85 cities. There will be 10 Grand Voyages and 48 country-intensive itineraries that visit Greece, Italy, and Croatia.

Cruises to Asia

Azamara will offer a full season in Asia for the first time. With 33 sailings aboard Azamara Pursuit, this program introduces nine Combination Cruises, allowing guests to seamlessly explore multiple countries including Japan, South Korea, and China within a single extended journey. Select itineraries are timed to align with more than 10 regional festivals.

The 2028 season features a curated collection of Specialty Cruises designed around iconic global events and cultural moments. Highlights include Grand Prix itineraries, as well as the British Open sailing centered around The 156th Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes, with Azamara Journey calling in Liverpool.

Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara Cruises, gave the following statement:

“We are constantly refining our itineraries to deliver thoughtfully curated experiences for our guests. Our country-intensive sailings in regions like Greece and Italy remain a core part of what we offer, and with the addition of Asia-focused itineraries in 2028, we’re expanding the range and depth of destinations guests can experience across our deployment.”