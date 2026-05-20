“It Is Not Going to Be Approved”: Mexico Blocks Royal Caribbean’s Costa Maya Project

Royal Caribbean’s “Perfect Day” project at Costa Maya just hit a big roadblock that changes the whole landscape of the project. After months of planning by the cruise line, the Mexican government has stepped in to block the multi-million-dollar expansion plans in Mahahual.

After the huge success of Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean had plans on expanding the private destination experience to Mexico, specifically at the popular cruise port in Costa Maya.

These plans were announced in 2024 with an opening date in 2027.

But during a press conference on Tuesday (May 19, 2026), Mexico’s Environment Minister, Alicia Bárcena, made a clear statement on the cruise line’s “Perfect Day Mexico” development:

“It is not going to be approved.”

The Plans for Mahahual and Costa Maya

For anyone who loves cruising, this news comes as a pretty big shock. Royal Caribbean spent hundreds of millions of dollars buying up the Port of Costa Maya and the surrounding land.

In fact, the cruise line dropped $292 million on the port and 34 surrounding properties to make sure the project could move forward.

The goal was to pour up to $600 million into a project that would transform the port entirely.

The fishing village next to the port, Mahahual, would be turned into a mega-resort that could handle 20,000 visitors a day by next year sometime.

The plans involved the tallest water slides in Latin America, a lazy river, and the iconic upscale beach clubs that Royal Caribbean is known for.

But those plans may have just run straight into a brick wall.

Why the Government Said “No”

This wasn’t just a sudden case of government red tape. The project has been dealing with legal battles, environmental investigations, and some pushback from local residents for months.

Environmental Issues

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum backed the decision to stop the project and said that tourism shouldn’t come at the cost of the environment. The planned site sits right next to an ecosystem that includes protected mangrove forests and wildlife corridors for jaguars and sea turtles.

On top of that, some warned that too many tourists could threaten the Mesoamerican Reef, which is the second-largest barrier reef in the world.

Recent Allegations

Earlier this year Mexico’s environmental agency (PROFEPA) briefly paused work on the project. Inspectors noticed heavy machinery clearing a dirt road near protected mangroves.

However, reports from Seatrade Cruise News clarified that Royal Caribbean wasn’t building the resort yet. They were just clearing out an unsafe, abandoned water park on the property.

The cruise line emphasized that this cleanup was completely separate from the 111 acres of mangroves they set aside for strict conservation, and independent consultants found no permanent damage to the wetlands.

A 4-Million-Signature Petition

There was a public image problem as well. A petition to protect Mahahual from overdevelopment exploded online, racking up over 4 million signatures.

The petition’s argument was that bringing 20,000 extra people a day into a village of just 3,000 could completely break the town’s basic infrastructure and wastewater management.

Next Steps from Here

Royal Caribbean is fully cooperating with the Mexican government on this, but there is no plan to completely abandon the $292 million investment. The cruise line has expressed respect for the Mahahual ecosystem and economy and will likely look for ways to tackle some smaller infrastructure projects.

Environment Minister Bárcena, said that Royal Caribbean was actually already taking some internal steps to withdraw the “Perfect Day” proposal, but President Claudia Sheinbaum hinted that the government would be open to the project if it were relocated to a less environmentally sensitive area.

For everyday cruisers, nothing changes. The existing Port of Costa Maya remains fully open, and ships will keep stopping there just like they always have with up to 1.5 million cruise visitors annually.

But for now, Perfect Day Mexico faces an uncertain and imperfect path to completion. Cruise Fever will monitor the situation as any developments come to light.