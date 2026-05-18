Cruise Line Adds New, Less Touristy Port in Greece

Celestyal Cruises has added a new port in Greece that will bring guests to a lesser known, less touristed location.

The new port, Agios Nikolaus, in Crete replaces the cruise line’s previous stop in Heraklion. Celestyal Cruises made its first call to Agios Nikolaos this past week during Celestyal Journey’s seven-day Idyllic Greece cruise.

The cruise ship will visit the new port 21 more times this year until it moves out of the region in November.

To mark the occasion of the maiden port visit, representatives from the destination and local authorities were welcomed onboard by the ship’s Captain Angelos Vasilakos and crew.

Agios Nikolaos, whose name means Saint Nicholas in English, is located along the Cretan coast east of Herkalion and is the capital of the Lassithi region.

The resort town brings guests away from the more traditional Greek ports to a spot visited by only a handful of cruise ships so they can experience this beautiful resort town with its landmark, Lake Voulismeni, historical sites and easy access to other areas in Crete.

The port is featured on Celestyal’s Idyllic Greece itinerary that sails from Athens and stops at Kusadasi, Rhodes, Agios Nikolaos, Santorini, Mykonos and Milos.

Lee Haslett, Chief Commercial Officer at Celestyal, said the following about this new port:

“Agios Nikolaos has a growing role as a cruise destination and is a fantastic addition to our ‘Idyllic Greece’ itinerary. It perfectly reflects the type of call our guests are increasingly looking for, combining iconic Mediterranean hotspots with rising star ports that offer a more authentic experience.

“Our 2026 summer season is built around delivering authentically Mediterranean experiences through immersive itineraries, warm hospitality and our signature premium casual approach to cruising. We’re proud to continue expanding our presence across the Greek Islands and showcasing destinations like Agios Nikolaos to an international audience.”

Prices for cruises that visit this new port start at $959 per person. All cruise fares include meals, soft drinks, WiFi, port fees and gratuities.