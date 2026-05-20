Margaritaville Adds Back-2-Back Cruise Program

Margaritaville at Sea has introduced a new Back-2-Back sailing program for guests who are looking for extended vacations with a smoother experience.

The cruise line’s new Back-2-Back sailing program allows you to combine any two consecutive cruises into one itinerary. Margaritaville currently offers cruises from the Port of Palm Beach and Tampa, with PortMiami being added when their third ship joins the fleet.

The following perks are included with the Back-2-Back sailing experience:

Complimentary laundry service between sailings

Expedited debarkation and embarkation to minimize waiting time in the terminal

Consecutive staterooms or luggage transfer to guests’ new stateroom

Margaritaville at Sea is currently offering a flash sale that has 50% off all cruises that include holiday departures.

Margaritaville at Sea’s Flash Sale

50% off all cruises, destinations, and itineraries

Cruises from $59 per night

Kids Sail Free on select dates

Complimentary stateroom upgrades on select date

For complete terms and details of Margaritaville’s Back-2-Back program, you can visit their website.