Cruise NewsMargaritaville Adds Back-2-Back Cruise Program

Margaritaville Adds Back-2-Back Cruise Program

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise News

Margaritaville at Sea has introduced a new Back-2-Back sailing program for guests who are looking for extended vacations with a smoother experience.

Islander cruise ship

The cruise line’s new Back-2-Back sailing program allows you to combine any two consecutive cruises into one itinerary. Margaritaville currently offers cruises from the Port of Palm Beach and Tampa, with PortMiami being added when their third ship joins the fleet.

The following perks are included with the Back-2-Back sailing experience:

  • Complimentary laundry service between sailings
  • Expedited debarkation and embarkation to minimize waiting time in the terminal
  • Consecutive staterooms or luggage transfer to guests’ new stateroom

Margaritaville at Sea is currently offering a flash sale that has 50% off all cruises that include holiday departures.

Margaritaville at Sea’s Flash Sale

  • 50% off all cruises, destinations, and itineraries
  • Cruises from $59 per night
  • Kids Sail Free on select dates
  • Complimentary stateroom upgrades on select date

Margaritaville at Sea cruise ship

For complete terms and details of Margaritaville’s Back-2-Back program, you can visit their website.

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Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsMargaritaville Adds Back-2-Back Cruise Program
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