Carnival Cruise Ships Are Getting an American Themed Bow Crest

One of Carnival Cruise Line’s ships returned to service today after spending more than two weeks in dry dock in Freeport, Bahamas.

Carnival Legend is now back in service after a short dry dock, and is also the first Carnival cruise ship to receive the cruise line’s new “From Sea to Shining Sea” bow crest.

Inspired by “America the Beautiful,” the new bow crest celebrates the landscapes and oceans Carnival Cruise Line shares with guests nationwide.

The design will roll out across all of Carnival’s ships in the U.S. during dry docks and new builds. Two exceptions will be Carnival Jubilee and Carnival Tropicale, coming in 2028, which display the Texas star on their bows.

Carnival Magic will be next the next Carnival ship to receive the new crest, returning to PortMiami from dry dock on May 26.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, gave the following statement:

“With the debut of this new crest, we’re reinforcing what guests have long known: Carnival is proud to be America’s Cruise Line. We sail coast to coast and connect with millions of guests every year, and this crest reflects the reach of our brand across the U.S. – from the communities we visit to the memories we help create at sea.”

To mark the occasion, Carnival invited veterans from the Miami Veteran Affairs Healthcare System to view the new crest and receive Carnival’s America250 challenge coins in honor of their service.

Carnival hosts more active-duty military and veterans than any other cruise line, honoring them at military appreciation gatherings on every North American sailing.

The crest’s debut comes as Carnival Cruise Line prepares to celebrate America250, the nation’s 250th anniversary.

From June 4 to July 4, guests across the fleet will enjoy patriotic events, including trivia, crafts and ship meet-ups timed for July 4 fireworks on both coasts.