Carnival Cruise Ship Offering Adults-Only Cruises for 39 Straight Days

Carnival Cruise Line’s adults-only cruises are so popular, the cruise line has added more kid-free sailings for later this year in October and November.

If you’re looking to take a Carnival cruise that has no children, you can now book one of four new cruises that will depart from Long Beach, California on Carnival Firenze. The cruise ship will spend 39 straight days without any kids on board as it sails a series of SEA cruises.

These new SEA (Sailings Exclusively for Adults) cruises must be booked by May 15, 2026 and they range from seven to 11 nights in length.

New Adults-Only Carnival Cruises

October 12, 2026: Seven-day cruise to Mexico, three sea days

October 19, 2026: 14-day cruise to Mexico, seven sea days

November 2, 2026: 11-day cruise to Mexico, five sea days

November 13, 2026: Seven-day cruise to Mexico, three sea days

To see a list of all adults-only cruises that Carnival Cruise Line offers, you can log into your account on Carnival.com. When you click My Offers, scroll down until you see SEA (Sailings Exclusively for Adults). Click the shop now button to see what kid-free cruises Carnival has open to book.

If you don’t see any SEA cruises offered, you can sign up to receive the adults-only cruise offers on Carnival’s website here.

Carnival normally adds extra slot machines for SEA cruises since they started off being casino cruises for adults. They have become extremely popular and usually sell out quickly since the cruise line only offers a handful of them each year.

These cruises are for guests 21 and older, no exceptions.

Carnival Firenze is one of two Carnival Fun Italian Style ships that were brought over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises.