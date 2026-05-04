Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Renames Airfare Program

Royal Caribbean Renames Airfare Program

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Royal Caribbean has renamed their flight program that allows cruisers to book their airfare for their upcoming cruise directly through the cruise line.

Delta airplane

Air2Sea is now called Flights by Royal. It’s the same experience as before, just with a new name.

When a cruiser books their airfare through Flights By Royal, they are guaranteed the best value on their choice of airlines.

One of the biggest perks of booking airfare through Flights by Royal is if your flight gets canceled or delayed, Royal Caribbean has a 24/7 support team to help you get to your cruise.

They will make new arrangements for you to get to your cruise. If they are unable to get you new flights to your cruise, they will give you an airfare refund and a cruise credit on a future cruise.

Cruisers have the option to choose the airline of their choice. They can also link their airline loyalty program so they will receive miles like they would if they booked on their own.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean Renames Airfare Program
Previous article
83-Year-Old Cruise Passenger Dies While Snorkeling at Norwegian’s Great Stirrup Cay
Next article
No Permission to Dock: 88 Passengers Isolated Aboard Dutch Expedition Ship After 3 Hantavirus Deaths

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts