Royal Caribbean Renames Airfare Program

Royal Caribbean has renamed their flight program that allows cruisers to book their airfare for their upcoming cruise directly through the cruise line.

Air2Sea is now called Flights by Royal. It’s the same experience as before, just with a new name.

When a cruiser books their airfare through Flights By Royal, they are guaranteed the best value on their choice of airlines.

One of the biggest perks of booking airfare through Flights by Royal is if your flight gets canceled or delayed, Royal Caribbean has a 24/7 support team to help you get to your cruise.

They will make new arrangements for you to get to your cruise. If they are unable to get you new flights to your cruise, they will give you an airfare refund and a cruise credit on a future cruise.

Cruisers have the option to choose the airline of their choice. They can also link their airline loyalty program so they will receive miles like they would if they booked on their own.