MSC Cruises Opens 2028 Cruises to the Caribbean for Bookings

MSC Cruises has opened for bookings their 2028 cruises to the Caribbean that include the first visits to their new island in The Bahamas, Sandy Cay.

MSC Cruises will have six ships sailing to the Caribbean in 2028 from four different cruise ports. The cruise line will also have two World class ships sailing from the U.S., MSC World America and MSC World Atlantic. The World class are the largest ships in MSC’s fleet.

The 2028 cruises will be among the first to visit Sandy Cay, the cruise line’s new luxury private island retreat off the coast of Ocean Cay.

Sandy Cay will be defined by its pristine aragonite sands, which are among the purest and brightest in the world. The island will offer an intimate, elevated and immersive experience.

Here is a look at the new 2028 cruises that were just announced by MSC Cruises.

Cruises from Miami

MSC World America will sail seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. Sailings to the Eastern Caribbean will visit Puerto Plata, San Jun and Ocean Cay. Cruises to the Western Caribbean will visit Roatan, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Ocean Cay.

MSC Seaside will offer the shorter three- and four-night cruises. Both sailings will visit Nassau and Ocean Cay with select four-night cruises offering an overnight stay at Ocean Cay.

Cruises from Port Canaveral

MSC World Atlantic will offer seven-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. The sailings to the Eastern Caribbean will visit Grand Turk, Puerto Plata, Nassau, and Ocean Cay. Cruises to the Western Caribbean will stop at Costa Maya, Cozumel, Nassau, and Ocean Cay.

MSC Grandiosa will sail short three- and four-night cruises that visit Ocean Cay and Nassau. A few of the four-night sailings will have an overnight stay at Ocean Cay.

Cruises from Galveston

MSC Seascape will sail week-long cruises to the Western Caribbean from Texas with port stops in Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Roatan.

Cruises from La Romana

MSC Opera will homeport in La Romana offering seven-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean. MSC Cruises said that they will release more details on this cruises soon.